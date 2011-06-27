  1. Home
Estimated values
2014 GMC Savana LS 3500 3dr Van (6.6L 8cyl Turbodiesel 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$15,819$19,131$22,264
Clean$15,350$18,561$21,539
Average$14,412$17,420$20,089
Rough$13,473$16,280$18,639
2014 GMC Savana LS 1500 3dr Van AWD (5.3L 8cyl 4A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$11,621$14,333$16,888
Clean$11,276$13,906$16,338
Average$10,587$13,052$15,238
Rough$9,898$12,197$14,138
2014 GMC Savana LS 3500 3dr Ext Van (6.6L 8cyl Turbodiesel 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$16,450$19,840$23,052
Clean$15,962$19,249$22,302
Average$14,986$18,067$20,800
Rough$14,010$16,884$19,299
2014 GMC Savana LS 2500 3dr Van (4.8L 8cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$10,235$12,778$15,167
Clean$9,932$12,397$14,673
Average$9,324$11,635$13,685
Rough$8,717$10,874$12,697
2014 GMC Savana LS 3500 3dr Van (4.8L 8cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$10,718$13,380$15,883
Clean$10,401$12,982$15,366
Average$9,765$12,184$14,331
Rough$9,129$11,387$13,297
2014 GMC Savana LS 1500 3dr Van (5.3L 8cyl 4A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$10,741$13,362$15,827
Clean$10,422$12,964$15,311
Average$9,785$12,168$14,281
Rough$9,148$11,371$13,250
2014 GMC Savana LS 3500 3dr Ext Van (4.8L 8cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$11,390$14,219$16,878
Clean$11,052$13,796$16,328
Average$10,376$12,948$15,229
Rough$9,700$12,101$14,130
FAQ

The term "Blue Book Value" might refer to the Kelley Blue Book value, but is often used as a generic expression for a given vehicle's market value. You can find the market value of your 2014 GMC Savana on Edmunds. You'll need to know some basic facts about your vehicle, such as the mileage, condition, option packages and trim level. As a general guide, the trade-in value of a 2014 GMC Savana with no options and driven roughly 12,000 miles per year would be worth about $10,422 for one in "Clean" condition and about $12,964 if you were selling it as a private party. If the vehicle is in worse shape, you'll want to deduct a couple thousand dollars for each of the lower two condition levels. Learn more
A number of factors will affect how much a GMC Savana is worth. For starters, you'll need information such as the year, mileage, condition level, options and trim level. As a general guide, the trade-in value of a 2014 GMC Savana with no options and driven roughly 12,000 miles per year would be worth about $10,422 for one in "Clean" condition and about $12,964 if you're selling it as a private party. If you need a more accurate number, head to Edmunds, input your vehicle's details and you'll get an accurate appraisal. Learn more
The value of a 2014 GMC Savana, or any vehicle, is determined by its age, mileage, condition, trim level and installed options. As a rough estimate, the trade-in value of a 2014 GMC Savana with no options and driven roughly 12,000 miles per year would be worth about $10,422 for one in "Clean" condition and about $12,964 if you're selling it as a private party. Head to Edmunds for a more detailed appraisal, where you can see its estimated dealer retail value along with the values for other condition levels. Learn more
There is no one perfect vehicle for everyone, so it is difficult to make a broad assessment of the 2014 GMC Savana. We recommend you read Edmunds expert reviews and consumer reviews to make that buying decision for yourself. When in doubt, ask to test-drive the 2014 GMC Savana and see how it feels. Learn more
The value of a used 2014 GMC Savana ranges from $9,148 to $15,827, based on vehicle condition, mileage, and options. Get a free appraisal here.
To understand if the 2014 GMC Savana is a good vehicle for you, check out Edmunds' expert and consumer reviews and ratings. To see if it’s priced right, check out Edmunds' free appraisal calculator.