Estimated values
2019 GMC Yukon XL Denali 4dr SUV (6.2L 8cyl 10A) with no options
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$50,656
|$52,630
|$55,076
|Clean
|$49,733
|$51,679
|$54,081
|Average
|$47,886
|$49,777
|$52,090
|Rough
|$46,040
|$47,876
|$50,099
Estimated values
2019 GMC Yukon XL SLT 4dr SUV 4WD (5.3L 8cyl 6A) with no options
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$44,114
|$45,887
|$48,082
|Clean
|$43,310
|$45,058
|$47,213
|Average
|$41,703
|$43,400
|$45,475
|Rough
|$40,095
|$41,742
|$43,737
Estimated values
2019 GMC Yukon XL SLE 4dr SUV (5.3L 8cyl 6A) with no options
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$38,272
|$40,299
|$42,802
|Clean
|$37,574
|$39,571
|$42,029
|Average
|$36,179
|$38,115
|$40,482
|Rough
|$34,785
|$36,659
|$38,934
Estimated values
2019 GMC Yukon XL SLE 4dr SUV 4WD (5.3L 8cyl 6A) with no options
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$42,881
|$44,855
|$47,294
|Clean
|$42,100
|$44,044
|$46,439
|Average
|$40,537
|$42,424
|$44,730
|Rough
|$38,974
|$40,803
|$43,020
Estimated values
2019 GMC Yukon XL SLT Standard Edition 4dr SUV 4WD (5.3L 8cyl 6A) with no options
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$44,142
|$46,191
|$48,725
|Clean
|$43,338
|$45,357
|$47,844
|Average
|$41,729
|$43,688
|$46,083
|Rough
|$40,120
|$42,019
|$44,322
Estimated values
2019 GMC Yukon XL SLT Standard Edition 4dr SUV (5.3L 8cyl 6A) with no options
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$41,952
|$44,016
|$46,566
|Clean
|$41,188
|$43,221
|$45,725
|Average
|$39,659
|$41,630
|$44,042
|Rough
|$38,130
|$40,040
|$42,358
Estimated values
2019 GMC Yukon XL Denali 4dr SUV 4WD (6.2L 8cyl 10A) with no options
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$52,856
|$54,795
|$57,200
|Clean
|$51,892
|$53,805
|$56,166
|Average
|$49,966
|$51,825
|$54,099
|Rough
|$48,039
|$49,845
|$52,031
Estimated values
2019 GMC Yukon XL SLT 4dr SUV (5.3L 8cyl 6A) with no options
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$42,744
|$44,592
|$46,878
|Clean
|$41,965
|$43,786
|$46,030
|Average
|$40,408
|$42,175
|$44,336
|Rough
|$38,850
|$40,563
|$42,641