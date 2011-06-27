  1. Home
Consumer Rating
(5)
1991 Plymouth Sundance Review

Pros & Cons - Not Available

Edmunds' Expert Review

1991 Highlights

No major changes to the bargain-basement Sundance.

Consumer reviews

Read what other owners think about the 1991 Plymouth Sundance.

5(60%)
4(20%)
3(0%)
2(20%)
1(0%)
4.2
5 reviews
Trending topics in reviews

Most helpful consumer reviews

Economical
ELEISHA ,02/16/2004
Over all I'd buy this car again. It's good on gas, it always starts, and the hatchback allows me to put things like my bike in there and go.
ljjlk
Bob Peterson,05/27/2002
Very good car. Reliable, fun to drive, strong.
I LOVE THIS CAR!
Christine Marie,08/15/2003
This is an excellent, fun car to drive and own. I have had this car since 1992 with minimal problems. I wish Chrysler/Plymouth did not discontinue the Sundance.
Cheap car
Katrina,03/29/2003
I just bought a 1991 Sundance. The transmission crapped out. If I were to buy a used car over again I would make sure that a mechanic check it out. I don't think that Chrysler/Plymouth makes transmissions that last this long. I did buy this car from a guy that didn't understand the concept of getting an oil change or maintenance. Overall I would have to say, stay away from high mileage non-maintened Sundance. I'm actually in the process of getting rid of it. (I've owned it for 7 days).
Features & Specs

MPG
21 city / 28 hwy
Seats 0
5-speed manual
Gas
93 hp @ 4800 rpm
MPG
18 city / 24 hwy
Seats 0
5-speed manual
Gas
153 hp @ 4800 rpm
MPG
21 city / 31 hwy
Seats 0
5-speed manual
Gas
100 hp @ 4800 rpm
Safety

NHTSA Overall Rating

The National Highway Transportation Safety Administration offers independent analysis.
  • Frontal Barrier Crash Rating
    OverallNot Rated
    Driver4 / 5
    Passenger5 / 5
  • Side Crash Rating
    OverallNot Rated
  • Side Barrier Rating
    OverallNot Rated
    DriverNot Rated
    PassengerNot Rated
  • Combined Side Barrier & Pole Ratings
    Front SeatNot Rated
    Back SeatNot Rated
  • Rollover
    RolloverNot Rated
    Dynamic Test ResultNo Tip
    Risk Of RolloverNot Rated
IIHS Rating
The Insurance Institute of Highway Safety uses extensive crash tests to determine car safety.
  • Side Impact Test
    Not Tested
  • Roof Strength Test
    Not Tested
  • Rear Crash Protection / Head Restraint
    Not Tested
  • IIHS Small Overlap Front Test
    Not Tested
  • Moderate Overlap Front Test
    0
Used 1991 Plymouth Sundance Overview

The Used 1991 Plymouth Sundance is offered in the following submodels: Sundance Hatchback. Available styles include Highline 2dr Hatchback, America 4dr Hatchback, RS Turbo 2dr Hatchback, RS 4dr Hatchback, Highline 4dr Hatchback, RS 2dr Hatchback, America 2dr Hatchback, and RS Turbo 4dr Hatchback.

