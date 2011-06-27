1991 Plymouth Sundance Review
Pros & Cons - Not Available
Other years
List Price Estimate
$744 - $1,758
Used Sundance for SaleSee all for sale
Get More For Your Trade-In
See your car's value
Edmunds shoppers get on average $235 more for their trade-in.
Find out what your car is really worth in minutes.
Edmunds' Expert Review
1991 Highlights
No major changes to the bargain-basement Sundance.
Consumer reviews
Read what other owners think about the 1991 Plymouth Sundance.
Most helpful consumer reviews
ELEISHA ,02/16/2004
Over all I'd buy this car again. It's good on gas, it always starts, and the hatchback allows me to put things like my bike in there and go.
Bob Peterson,05/27/2002
Very good car. Reliable, fun to drive, strong.
Christine Marie,08/15/2003
This is an excellent, fun car to drive and own. I have had this car since 1992 with minimal problems. I wish Chrysler/Plymouth did not discontinue the Sundance.
Katrina,03/29/2003
I just bought a 1991 Sundance. The transmission crapped out. If I were to buy a used car over again I would make sure that a mechanic check it out. I don't think that Chrysler/Plymouth makes transmissions that last this long. I did buy this car from a guy that didn't understand the concept of getting an oil change or maintenance. Overall I would have to say, stay away from high mileage non-maintened Sundance. I'm actually in the process of getting rid of it. (I've owned it for 7 days).
Features & Specs
See all Used 1991 Plymouth Sundance features & specs
MPG
21 city / 28 hwy
Seats 0
5-speed manual
Gas
93 hp @ 4800 rpm
MPG
21 city / 28 hwy
Seats 0
5-speed manual
Gas
93 hp @ 4800 rpm
MPG
18 city / 24 hwy
Seats 0
5-speed manual
Gas
153 hp @ 4800 rpm
MPG
21 city / 31 hwy
Seats 0
5-speed manual
Gas
100 hp @ 4800 rpm
Safety
Sponsored cars related to the Sundance
Related Used 1991 Plymouth Sundance info
Shop used vehicles in your area
- Used Ford F-350 Super Duty
- Used Ford F-150 2017
- Used Chevrolet Camaro 2018
- Used Toyota Highlander 2017
- Used Tesla Model 3 2017
- Used Dodge Charger 2016
- Used Toyota Highlander
- Used Nissan Rogue 2017
- Used Ram 1500 2018
- Used Chevrolet Silverado 1500 2015
Popular new car reviews and ratings
- 2020 Acura MDX
- 2020 Gladiator
- 2020 Escape
- 2020 Nissan Altima
- 2020 3
- 2020 X5
- 2020 Tesla Model X
- Hyundai Tucson 2020
- 2021 Ford Expedition News
- 2020 Expedition
Vehicle rankings by type
- Best SUVs
- Best Sedans
- Best Hybrids
- Best Electric Cars
- Best Trucks
- Best Minivans
- Best Hatchbacks
- Best Convertibles
Other models to consider
- 2020 Toyota Prius
- Toyota Tundra 2020
- 2020 RAV4 Hybrid
- 2020 Toyota Sienna
- 2020 Land Cruiser
- 2020 Toyota C-HR
- Toyota Sequoia 2020
- 2020 Toyota Highlander Hybrid
- 2020 Toyota Yaris
- Toyota Corolla 2019