Used 1991 Plymouth Sundance for Sale Near Me
No matching vehicles found, please update your search criteria
Near ZIP
Enter your ZIP code to show only
relevant vehicles for sale nearby
relevant vehicles for sale nearby
No matching inventory found.
There are no vehicles available at this time that match your search criteria. Consider expanding your search or save this search to get notified when matching inventory is available.
You may be interested in one of the following Plymouth Sundance searches:
There are no pages to show
Consumer Reviews for the Plymouth Sundance
Read recent reviews for the Plymouth Sundance
Write a reviewSee all 5 reviews
Overall Consumer Rating4.25 Reviews
Report abuse
ELEISHA ,02/16/2004
Over all I'd buy this car again. It's good on gas, it always starts, and the hatchback allows me to put things like my bike in there and go.