Used 1991 Plymouth Sundance Consumer Reviews
Economical
Over all I'd buy this car again. It's good on gas, it always starts, and the hatchback allows me to put things like my bike in there and go.
ljjlk
Very good car. Reliable, fun to drive, strong.
I LOVE THIS CAR!
This is an excellent, fun car to drive and own. I have had this car since 1992 with minimal problems. I wish Chrysler/Plymouth did not discontinue the Sundance.
Cheap car
I just bought a 1991 Sundance. The transmission crapped out. If I were to buy a used car over again I would make sure that a mechanic check it out. I don't think that Chrysler/Plymouth makes transmissions that last this long. I did buy this car from a guy that didn't understand the concept of getting an oil change or maintenance. Overall I would have to say, stay away from high mileage non-maintened Sundance. I'm actually in the process of getting rid of it. (I've owned it for 7 days).
Not cheap, inexpensive
I've been so pleased with this car... just keeps taking me everywhere I need to go. Through Mich. ice/snow -- past SUVs that slid off the road. At 140,000 she's starting to rust through along the edges & I needed to replace the head gasket then rebuild the engine 1X, but for the original price of $8,600 plus ~$2200 for the above mentioned repairs, I've had wonderful transportation for over 13 years and incredible mileage. First car -- bought when I came home from the Peace Corps with my "re-adjustment money" and I'm taking her to the end -- hope she lasts til 200,000. By then, I hope there'll be a selection of affordable USA made hybrids!
