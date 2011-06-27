1992 Plymouth Sundance Review
Other years
List Price Estimate
$744 - $1,759
Edmunds' Expert Review
1992 Highlights
The RS trim level is dropped due to poor sales. No other changes to the Sundance.
Consumer reviews
Most helpful consumer reviews
mackhemi,06/20/2004
Slow to take off but has ticket potential when you get going. Engine crankshaft seal required a sleeve to fix, also replaced water pump and thermostat. All at 80K. Of course had to put a paint job on about 75K. Overall I have been very happy, descent ride, good visibility, 27 MPG. I think this little car is unapprieciated. Look around, a lot of them still running around!!
Cy,12/17/2008
Currently have over 230K miles and still running strong. Great little car. Great in snow live in mountains of NM (7500 ft) and traveled extensively in Colorado winters. Needed to repaint once so far becasue of extreme UV from sun in thin NM atmosphere at 7500 feet. Original brakes lasted over 95K the discs were larger than my Taurus. I replaced with metallic pads from Midas and they are still in good shape less than 1/2 worn. 2 teens learned to drive manual and still the clutch lasted to 195K. When I had clutch replaced also had trans rebuilt at 195K Also had what I considered normal wear and service with the high mileage in 16+ years - a water pump, radiator, 2 mufflers,an alternato
BJW,02/15/2004
Excellent Driving and reliability
Features & Specs
MPG
23 city / 29 hwy
Seats 0
5-speed manual
Gas
93 hp @ 4800 rpm
MPG
20 city / 29 hwy
Seats 0
5-speed manual
Gas
100 hp @ 4800 rpm
