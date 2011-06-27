  1. Home
1992 Plymouth Sundance Review

Pros & Cons - Not Available

Edmunds' Expert Review

1992 Highlights

The RS trim level is dropped due to poor sales. No other changes to the Sundance.

Consumer reviews

Read what other owners think about the 1992 Plymouth Sundance.

5(0%)
4(100%)
3(0%)
2(0%)
1(0%)
4.0
3 reviews
Trending topics in reviews

Most helpful consumer reviews

Ole' Blue
mackhemi,06/20/2004
Slow to take off but has ticket potential when you get going. Engine crankshaft seal required a sleeve to fix, also replaced water pump and thermostat. All at 80K. Of course had to put a paint job on about 75K. Overall I have been very happy, descent ride, good visibility, 27 MPG. I think this little car is unapprieciated. Look around, a lot of them still running around!!
Go Duster Go
Cy,12/17/2008
Currently have over 230K miles and still running strong. Great little car. Great in snow live in mountains of NM (7500 ft) and traveled extensively in Colorado winters. Needed to repaint once so far becasue of extreme UV from sun in thin NM atmosphere at 7500 feet. Original brakes lasted over 95K the discs were larger than my Taurus. I replaced with metallic pads from Midas and they are still in good shape less than 1/2 worn. 2 teens learned to drive manual and still the clutch lasted to 195K. When I had clutch replaced also had trans rebuilt at 195K Also had what I considered normal wear and service with the high mileage in 16+ years - a water pump, radiator, 2 mufflers,an alternato
Brandi's Colt
BJW,02/15/2004
Excellent Driving and reliability
See all 3 reviews of the 1992 Plymouth Sundance
Features & Specs

MPG
23 city / 29 hwy
Seats 0
5-speed manual
Gas
93 hp @ 4800 rpm
Safety

IIHS Rating
The Insurance Institute of Highway Safety uses extensive crash tests to determine car safety.
  • Side Impact Test
    Not Tested
  • Roof Strength Test
    Not Tested
  • Rear Crash Protection / Head Restraint
    Not Tested
  • IIHS Small Overlap Front Test
    Not Tested
  • Moderate Overlap Front Test
    0
Used 1992 Plymouth Sundance Overview

The Used 1992 Plymouth Sundance is offered in the following submodels: Sundance Hatchback. Available styles include Highline 4dr Hatchback, America 2dr Hatchback, America 4dr Hatchback, Duster 2dr Hatchback, Highline 2dr Hatchback, and Duster 4dr Hatchback.

Research Similar Vehicles