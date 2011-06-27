Being a 17 year old, I was looking for a car that would get me from home work and school, nothing fancy, so I saw this little blue beast on the side of the road. I picked it up for a couple hundred bucks and expected to have a little beater that would last a month or two. I later found out that its a pretty solid car, its pretty quick for a 2.2 and its pretty dent resistant. I was amazed at this little car and I wish I would have bought one sooner. Driving it as much as I did I learned it can park in any spot and can keep up with my friends' eclipse and grand prix.

