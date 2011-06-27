  1. Home
Used 1995 Plymouth Neon Features & Specs

More about the 1995 Neon
Engine TypeGasGasGas
Transmission5-speed manual5-speed manual5-speed manual
Drive TypeFront wheel driveFront wheel driveFront wheel drive
CylindersInline 4Inline 4Inline 4
Combined MPG282828
Drivetrain
Drive typeFront wheel driveFront wheel driveFront wheel drive
Transmission5-speed manual5-speed manual5-speed manual
Fuel & MPG
EPA mileage est. (cty/hwy)25/34 mpg25/34 mpg25/34 mpg
Range in miles (cty/hwy)280.0/380.8 mi.280.0/380.8 mi.280.0/380.8 mi.
Fuel tank capacity11.2 gal.11.2 gal.11.2 gal.
Combined MPG282828
Fuel typeRegular unleadedRegular unleadedRegular unleaded
Engine
Torque129 lb-ft @ 5000 rpm129 lb-ft @ 5000 rpm129 lb-ft @ 5000 rpm
Base engine size2.0 l2.0 l2.0 l
Horsepower132 hp @ 6000 rpm132 hp @ 6000 rpm132 hp @ 6000 rpm
Turning circle35.4 ft.35.4 ft.35.5 ft.
Base engine typeGasGasGas
CylindersInline 4Inline 4Inline 4
Safety
head airbagsNot availableNot availableNot available
side-mounted airbagsNot availableNot availableNot available
Front Seats
Front head room39.6 in.39.6 in.39.6 in.
Front leg room42.5 in.42.5 in.42.5 in.
Front hip room50.8 in.50.8 in.50.8 in.
Front shoulder room52.5 in.52.5 in.52.5 in.
Rear Seats
Rear head room36.5 in.36.5 in.36.5 in.
Rear hip Room50.6 in.50.6 in.50.6 in.
Rear leg room33.9 in.33.9 in.33.9 in.
Rear shoulder room52.3 in.52.3 in.52.3 in.
Measurements
Length171.8 in.171.8 in.171.8 in.
Curb weight2338 lbs.2405 lbs.2448 lbs.
Cargo capacity, all seats in place11.8 cu.ft.11.8 cu.ft.11.8 cu.ft.
Ground clearance4.9 in.4.9 in.4.9 in.
Height54.7 in.54.7 in.54.7 in.
Wheel base104.0 in.104.0 in.104.0 in.
Width67.2 in.67.2 in.67.2 in.
Colors
Exterior Colors
  • Black
  • Poppy Red
  • Light Royal Blue Satin Glow Metallic
  • Debonair Red Pearl Metallic
  • Teal Pearl Metallic
  • Jewel Blue Pearl Metallic
  • Wildberry Pearl Metallic
  • Bright White
