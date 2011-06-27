Estimated values
1990 Plymouth Laser RS Turbo 2dr Hatchback with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$3,405
|$4,119
|$4,516
|Clean
|$3,007
|$3,647
|$4,001
|Average
|$2,211
|$2,704
|$2,971
|Rough
|$1,415
|$1,761
|$1,941
Estimated values
1990 Plymouth Laser RS 2dr Hatchback with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$3,114
|$3,801
|$4,181
|Clean
|$2,750
|$3,366
|$3,704
|Average
|$2,022
|$2,495
|$2,750
|Rough
|$1,294
|$1,625
|$1,797
Estimated values
1990 Plymouth Laser 2dr Hatchback with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$2,956
|$3,625
|$3,995
|Clean
|$2,610
|$3,210
|$3,539
|Average
|$1,919
|$2,380
|$2,628
|Rough
|$1,229
|$1,550
|$1,717