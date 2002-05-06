Used 1990 Plymouth Laser for Sale Near Me
The Plymouth Laser RS was my first car. It had the best sound system and gas milegage you could ever ask for. I am a college student and I drove everywhere and that car only needed 14.00 once every two weeks to fill it up. It was a very realible car and ran great. Exterior wise it was a metallic blue that was very intriging. The shape of it was very mezmorizing and the interior of it was very nice too. The car itself was very good in rain and snow. I honestly could not have asked for a better car. I would honestly recommended this car to anyone. It is a great sports car for a great price!