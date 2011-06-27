  1. Home
  2. Plymouth
  3. Plymouth Breeze
  4. Used 1997 Plymouth Breeze
  5. Used 1997 Plymouth Breeze Sedan
  6. Consumer Reviews

Used 1997 Plymouth Breeze Sedan Consumer Reviews

More about the 1997 Breeze
5(29%)4(44%)3(17%)2(10%)1(0%)
3.9
41 reviews
Write a review
See all Breezes for sale
List Price Estimate
$952 - $2,449
Used Breeze for Sale
None for sale nearby. Instead:
See all for sale
12345...9

Trending topics in reviews

Pros
Cons

Loved my Breeze

julesm, 07/04/2004
2 of 2 people found this review helpful

I just traded in my Breeze at 141000 miles. I was sad to see it go! Bought it new in 1997 and found it to be a very reliable, low maintentence car. Other than routine maintenance I had to replace the tie rods, brakes and a wheel bearing. However, one of the reasons I decided to trade it in was because it had the same head gasket oil leak that many other owners have reported. It is comfortable, reliable and fun to drive, as long as you dont expect too much pickup on the engine..it's not very powerful. But that also lends to its great fuel economy.

Report Abuse

NO major problems

angelabreeze, 03/21/2004
2 of 3 people found this review helpful

Right now i have a huge oil leak and i think it is in the headgasket! The seats are sooo comfotable! The cupholders are the stupidest things i have ever seen!!!!

Report Abuse

Never Again!!!

abc, 08/17/2002
1 of 1 people found this review helpful

Bought this car at only 3000 klm, now it only has 85,000 klm (52000 miles) and already I've had 1)new transmission (2)timing belt @ 30,000 (3)two outer tie rod ends (4)cylinder head gasket replaced, not including the regular upkeep. Even though the machanics agrees these cars are trouble, Chrysler has NEVER owned up to anything. I will spread the word. NEVER BUY THIS OR ANY CHRYSLER/PLYMOUTH VEHICLES!!!

Report Abuse

tc1

TC1, 09/03/2002
1 of 1 people found this review helpful

Reliable vehicle with so far no maintanance aside changing oil

Report Abuse

good car

good times, 12/31/2003
1 of 1 people found this review helpful

got my breeze brand new and drove it every ware it handled well at high speeds. italways started up. loveed it and lots of good trips started with35 mi. and now 150,k mi. but i also had to replace engine at 140k mi. becuase of gasket leake

Report Abuse
12345...9
Items per page:
51050
Write a review
See all Breezes for sale

Related Used 1997 Plymouth Breeze Sedan info

Shop used vehicles in your area

Popular new car reviews and ratings

Vehicle rankings by type

Other models to consider

Research Similar Vehicles