Used 1997 Plymouth Breeze Sedan Consumer Reviews

Loved my Breeze julesm , 07/04/2004 2 of 2 people found this review helpful I just traded in my Breeze at 141000 miles. I was sad to see it go! Bought it new in 1997 and found it to be a very reliable, low maintentence car. Other than routine maintenance I had to replace the tie rods, brakes and a wheel bearing. However, one of the reasons I decided to trade it in was because it had the same head gasket oil leak that many other owners have reported. It is comfortable, reliable and fun to drive, as long as you dont expect too much pickup on the engine..it's not very powerful. But that also lends to its great fuel economy.

NO major problems angelabreeze , 03/21/2004 2 of 3 people found this review helpful Right now i have a huge oil leak and i think it is in the headgasket! The seats are sooo comfotable! The cupholders are the stupidest things i have ever seen!!!!

Never Again!!! abc , 08/17/2002 1 of 1 people found this review helpful Bought this car at only 3000 klm, now it only has 85,000 klm (52000 miles) and already I've had 1)new transmission (2)timing belt @ 30,000 (3)two outer tie rod ends (4)cylinder head gasket replaced, not including the regular upkeep. Even though the machanics agrees these cars are trouble, Chrysler has NEVER owned up to anything. I will spread the word. NEVER BUY THIS OR ANY CHRYSLER/PLYMOUTH VEHICLES!!!

tc1 TC1 , 09/03/2002 1 of 1 people found this review helpful Reliable vehicle with so far no maintanance aside changing oil