Used 1997 Plymouth Breeze for Sale Near Me

I just traded in my Breeze at 141000 miles. I was sad to see it go! Bought it new in 1997 and found it to be a very reliable, low maintentence car. Other than routine maintenance I had to replace the tie rods, brakes and a wheel bearing. However, one of the reasons I decided to trade it in was because it had the same head gasket oil leak that many other owners have reported. It is comfortable, reliable and fun to drive, as long as you dont expect too much pickup on the engine..it's not very powerful. But that also lends to its great fuel economy.

