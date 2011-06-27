  1. Home
1997 Plymouth Breeze Review

Pros & Cons

  • Extremely spacious entry-level car. We were also suprised by its driveability and nice handling.
  • The 2.0-liter engine and the automatic transmission spell doom for those who must merge onto fast moving freeways during their daily commute.
Edmunds' Expert Review

Vehicle overview

Plymouth finally got a replacement for the Acclaim during the first quarter of 1996. The Breeze, a decontented version of the Dodge Stratus and Chrysler Cirrus, is poised to lead Plymouth's revival as Chrysler's value brand by offering a stylish, roomy, four-door sedan with a decent level of standard equipment for a low price.

The Breeze comes standard with air conditioning, dual airbags, tilt steering, rear window defroster, remote trunk release and a folding rear seat. The short options list includes antilock brakes, power accessories, an integrated child safety seat, and a choice of nice stereos.

Power comes from a 132-horsepower, 2.0-liter, four-cylinder engine lifted from the smaller Neon sedan. A five-speed manual transmission is standard, and a four-speed automatic is optional. There are no other engine choices.

Breeze differs from the Stratus and Cirrus primarily in front/rear appearance and available equipment. Rather bland in appearance, an egg crate grille dominates the frontal styling of this new mid-size sedan. Prices are start just under $15,000.

Last year, the Breeze was a real value, giving buyers a mid-size car space on a small car budget. We have seen quite a few of them on the road, however, and think that their popularity has given Chrysler Corp. the confidence to bump their price. While it is still a nice, comfortable car, it's no longer an exceptional value.

1997 Highlights

Plymouth is inching the Breeze up-market in both price and content. This year sees a fairly sizable price hike and the addition of luxury options such as an in-dash CD changer. Changes to the standard equipment list bring a nicer center console, improved basic stereos and increased-flow rear-seat heater ducts.

Consumer reviews

Read what other owners think about the 1997 Plymouth Breeze.

5(29%)
4(44%)
3(17%)
2(10%)
1(0%)
3.9
41 reviews
Write a reviewSee all 41 reviews
Trending topics in reviews

Most helpful consumer reviews

Loved my Breeze
julesm,07/04/2004
I just traded in my Breeze at 141000 miles. I was sad to see it go! Bought it new in 1997 and found it to be a very reliable, low maintentence car. Other than routine maintenance I had to replace the tie rods, brakes and a wheel bearing. However, one of the reasons I decided to trade it in was because it had the same head gasket oil leak that many other owners have reported. It is comfortable, reliable and fun to drive, as long as you dont expect too much pickup on the engine..it's not very powerful. But that also lends to its great fuel economy.
NO major problems
angelabreeze,03/21/2004
Right now i have a huge oil leak and i think it is in the headgasket! The seats are sooo comfotable! The cupholders are the stupidest things i have ever seen!!!!
Never Again!!!
abc,08/17/2002
Bought this car at only 3000 klm, now it only has 85,000 klm (52000 miles) and already I've had 1)new transmission (2)timing belt @ 30,000 (3)two outer tie rod ends (4)cylinder head gasket replaced, not including the regular upkeep. Even though the machanics agrees these cars are trouble, Chrysler has NEVER owned up to anything. I will spread the word. NEVER BUY THIS OR ANY CHRYSLER/PLYMOUTH VEHICLES!!!
tc1
TC1,09/03/2002
Reliable vehicle with so far no maintanance aside changing oil
See all 41 reviews of the 1997 Plymouth Breeze
Write a review

Features & Specs

MPG
23 city / 34 hwy
Seats 0
5-speed manual
Gas
132 hp @ 6000 rpm
See all Used 1997 Plymouth Breeze features & specs

Safety

NHTSA Overall Rating

The National Highway Transportation Safety Administration offers independent analysis.
  • Frontal Barrier Crash Rating
    OverallNot Rated
    Driver3 / 5
    Passenger4 / 5
  • Side Crash Rating
    OverallNot Rated
  • Side Barrier Rating
    OverallNot Rated
    Driver3 / 5
    Passenger2 / 5
  • Combined Side Barrier & Pole Ratings
    Front SeatNot Rated
    Back SeatNot Rated
  • Rollover
    RolloverNot Rated
    Dynamic Test ResultNo Tip
    Risk Of RolloverNot Rated
IIHS Rating
The Insurance Institute of Highway Safety uses extensive crash tests to determine car safety.
  • Side Impact Test
    Not Tested
  • Roof Strength Test
    Not Tested
  • Rear Crash Protection / Head Restraint
    Not Tested
  • IIHS Small Overlap Front Test
    Not Tested
  • Moderate Overlap Front Test
    Poor
