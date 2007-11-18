  1. Home
Used 2000 Plymouth Breeze

2000 Plymouth Breeze 4 Dr STD Sedan
(11)

Used 2000 Plymouth Breeze

Edmunds' Expert Review

  • Pros
  • Cons
  •  
  • Extremely spacious, comfortable seats, impressive handling.

Priced thousands less than class rivals, the Breeze lacks refinement but offers a generous list of standard features for short money.

Vehicle overview

Despite Plymouth's death, the Breeze is still gusting along. The Breeze, a sibling of the Dodge Stratus and Chrysler Cirrus, was originally poised to lead Plymouth's revival as Chrysler's value brand by offering a stylish, roomy four-door sedan with a decent level of standard equipment for a low price. But that marketing plan, and Breeze sales, are faltering. The Breeze comes standard with air conditioning, tilt steering, six-speaker stereo, rear-window defroster, remote trunk release and a folding rear seat. The short options list includes antilock brakes, power door locks and windows, power sunroof, and a choice of stereos. A five-speed manual transmission is standard and a four-speed automatic is optional. Power comes from a 132-horsepower, 2.0-liter four-cylinder engine lifted from the smaller Neon. Also available is a 2.4-liter engine, which brings 150 horsepower and 167 foot-pounds of torque, and that's just what the Breeze needs to try to live up to its name. Sadly, a manual transmission is not available with this larger powerplant. Both engines meet California's low-emission vehicle regulations. Driving the Breeze proves it to be a strictly point A to point B kind of conveyance. Equipped with an automatic transmission, as most are, the car is dreadfully slow to accelerate with the base 2.0-liter engine, and only marginally quicker to speed with the optional 2.4-liter motor. Handling is surprisingly good, with responsive steering and a flat cornering stance, thanks to a four-wheel independent suspension with front and rear stabilizer bars. Interior trim is low-rent in feel and appearance, but ergonomics are generally good. Forward visibility is excellent, but the high rear deck and narrow backlight mean reversing can become a guessing game. The raucous engines make lots of racket, and road rumble is plainly evident on the highway. This is not a quiet car.Breeze differs from the Stratus and Cirrus primarily in front and rear appearances and available equipment. When it premiered in 1996, the Breeze was a real value, giving buyers a midsize-car package on a small-car budget. While it is still a relatively inexpensive car, it's no longer an exceptional value when equipped with options. Plus, buyers looking for more variety or a V6 engine will want to choose the Chrysler or Dodge models. It's problems like these that nailed the coffin shut for Plymouth.

2000 Highlights

New colors and child-seat tether anchorages update the Breeze for 2000.
Used 2000 Plymouth Breeze pricing

in Ashburn, VA
2000 Plymouth Breeze price drops

Consumer reviews

Read what other owners think about the 2000 Plymouth Breeze.

5 star reviews: 82%
4 star reviews: 9%
3 star reviews: 9%
2 star reviews: 0%
1 star reviews: 0%
Average user rating: 4.7 stars based on 11 total reviews

Trending topics in reviews

  • comfort
  • fuel efficiency
  • handling & steering
  • spaciousness
  • interior
  • engine
  • value
  • reliability & manufacturing quality
  • seats
  • driving experience
  • transmission

Most helpful consumer reviews

5 out of 5 stars, 500
Jim Rousch,

Who would believe me if I told you that a Plymouth Breeze could go 500 miles on a tank of gas? I've done it three times. The key is to drive the freeways as much as you can and keep it at 55-just like it's 1974 all over again. The car is comfortable and very reliable. The 2.4 liter engine has enough power to get you where you need to punch it, but still sips gas. It's turning radius is insane! A Plymouth Breeze can do a straight U- turn in places where most cars its size can't.

4.125 out of 5 stars, Very Dependable Daily Driver
sabz51,

I have the 2000 Breeze with the 2.4L engine in it. The car overall is very basic, but very practical. The thing has never left me stranded and always starts right up, even in -30 below Wisconsin winters. The car only has 88,000 miles on it, and is still running like its brand new. It does have a very minor rust patch on the front of the hood, but other than that, everything is spot on.

5 out of 5 stars, I love this car
Peggy Setliff,

I bought this car used, it was a leased car. I have had only a couple of problems with my car but they were minor. All of my grandchildren love to drive my car too. It handles so easy and has a lot of power. It has a lot of room to be a small car, very comfortable.

5 out of 5 stars, Great buy
very good buy,

Just bought used with 156000 miles on it and this thing still thinks it's new. Great pick up, takes turns like my Camaro and dosen't use any gas. At over $3.40/gal for gas I plan on keeping it a very long time. The lie that only Honda and Toyota are reliable and dependable is crushed in my mind

See all 11 reviews

Used Years for Plymouth Breeze
2000
1999
1998
1997
1996

Features & Specs

4dr Sedan features & specs
4dr Sedan
N/A
MPG 23 city / 34 hwy
Seats 0
5-speed manual
Gas
132 hp @ 6000 rpm
See all Used 2000 Plymouth Breeze features & specs

Safety

NHTSA Overall Rating

The National Highway Transportation Safety Administration offers independent analysis.

Frontal Barrier Crash RatingRating
OverallNot Rated
Driver3 / 5
Passenger4 / 5
Side Crash RatingRating
OverallNot Rated
Side Barrier RatingRating
OverallNot Rated
Driver3 / 5
Passenger2 / 5
Combined Side Barrier & Pole RatingsRating
Front SeatNot Rated
Back SeatNot Rated
RolloverRating
RolloverNot Rated
Dynamic Test ResultNo Tip
Risk Of RolloverNot Rated
IIHS Rating

The Insurance Institute of Highway Safety uses extensive crash tests to determine car safety.

Side Impact TestNot Tested
Roof Strength TestNot Tested
Rear Crash Protection / Head RestraintNot Tested
IIHS Small Overlap Front TestNot Tested
Moderate Overlap Front Test
Poor
Plymouth Breeze for sale
2000
1999
1998
1997
1996

