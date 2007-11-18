Used 2000 Plymouth Breeze
- Pros
- Extremely spacious, comfortable seats, impressive handling.
Who would believe me if I told you that a Plymouth Breeze could go 500 miles on a tank of gas? I've done it three times. The key is to drive the freeways as much as you can and keep it at 55-just like it's 1974 all over again. The car is comfortable and very reliable. The 2.4 liter engine has enough power to get you where you need to punch it, but still sips gas. It's turning radius is insane! A Plymouth Breeze can do a straight U- turn in places where most cars its size can't.
I have the 2000 Breeze with the 2.4L engine in it. The car overall is very basic, but very practical. The thing has never left me stranded and always starts right up, even in -30 below Wisconsin winters. The car only has 88,000 miles on it, and is still running like its brand new. It does have a very minor rust patch on the front of the hood, but other than that, everything is spot on.
I bought this car used, it was a leased car. I have had only a couple of problems with my car but they were minor. All of my grandchildren love to drive my car too. It handles so easy and has a lot of power. It has a lot of room to be a small car, very comfortable.
Just bought used with 156000 miles on it and this thing still thinks it's new. Great pick up, takes turns like my Camaro and dosen't use any gas. At over $3.40/gal for gas I plan on keeping it a very long time. The lie that only Honda and Toyota are reliable and dependable is crushed in my mind
Features & Specs
|4dr Sedan
N/A
|MPG
|23 city / 34 hwy
|Seats 0
|5-speed manual
|Gas
|132 hp @ 6000 rpm
Safety
NHTSA Overall Rating
The National Highway Transportation Safety Administration offers independent analysis.
|Frontal Barrier Crash Rating
|Rating
|Overall
|Not Rated
|Driver
|3 / 5
|Passenger
|4 / 5
|Side Crash Rating
|Rating
|Overall
|Not Rated
|Side Barrier Rating
|Rating
|Overall
|Not Rated
|Driver
|3 / 5
|Passenger
|2 / 5
|Combined Side Barrier & Pole Ratings
|Rating
|Front Seat
|Not Rated
|Back Seat
|Not Rated
|Rollover
|Rating
|Rollover
|Not Rated
|Dynamic Test Result
|No Tip
|Risk Of Rollover
|Not Rated
IIHS Rating
The Insurance Institute of Highway Safety uses extensive crash tests to determine car safety.
|Side Impact Test
|Not Tested
|Roof Strength Test
|Not Tested
|Rear Crash Protection / Head Restraint
|Not Tested
|IIHS Small Overlap Front Test
|Not Tested
|Moderate Overlap Front Test
Poor
FAQ
The least-expensive 2000 Plymouth Breeze is the 2000 Plymouth Breeze 4dr Sedan. Including destination charge, it arrives with a Manufacturer's Suggested Retail Price (MSRP) of about $0.
Used 2000 Plymouth Breeze Overview
The Used 2000 Plymouth Breeze is offered in the following submodels: Breeze Sedan. Available styles include 4dr Sedan.
Consumer ratings and reviews are also available for the 2000 Plymouth Breeze and all its trim types. Overall, Edmunds users rate the 2000 Breeze 4.7 on a scale of 1 to 5 stars. Edmunds consumer reviews allow users to sift through aggregated consumer reviews to understand what other drivers are saying about any vehicle in our database. Detailed rating breakdowns (including performance, comfort, value, interior, exterior design, build quality, and reliability) are available as well to provide shoppers with a comprehensive understanding of why customers like the 2000 Breeze.
Edmunds experts have compiled a robust series of ratings and reviews for the 2000 Plymouth Breeze and all model years in our database. Our rich content includes expert reviews and recommendations for the 2000 Breeze featuring deep dives into trim levels and features, performance, mpg, safety, interior, and driving. Edmunds also offers expert ratings, road test and performance data, long-term road tests, first-drive reviews, video reviews and more.
This review was written by a member of Edmunds' editorial team of expert car reviewers. Our team drives every car you can buy. We put the vehicles through rigorous testing, evaluating how they drive and comparing them in detail to their competitors.
We're also regular people like you, so we pay attention to all the different ways people use their cars every day. We want to know if there's enough room for our families and our weekend gear and whether or not our favorite drink fits in the cupholder. Our editors want to help you make the best decision on a car that fits your life.
Is it better to lease or buy a car? Ask most people and they'll probably tell you that car buying is the way to go. And from a financial perspective, it's true, provided you're willing to make higher monthly payments, pay off the loan in full and keep the car for a few years. Leasing, on the other hand, can be a less expensive option on a month-to-month basis. It's also good if you're someone who likes to drive a new car every three years or so.
