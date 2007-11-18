5 star reviews: 82 %

Jim Rousch , 11/15/2008

Who would believe me if I told you that a Plymouth Breeze could go 500 miles on a tank of gas? I've done it three times. The key is to drive the freeways as much as you can and keep it at 55-just like it's 1974 all over again. The car is comfortable and very reliable. The 2.4 liter engine has enough power to get you where you need to punch it, but still sips gas. It's turning radius is insane! A Plymouth Breeze can do a straight U- turn in places where most cars its size can't.

sabz51 , 08/21/2013

I have the 2000 Breeze with the 2.4L engine in it. The car overall is very basic, but very practical. The thing has never left me stranded and always starts right up, even in -30 below Wisconsin winters. The car only has 88,000 miles on it, and is still running like its brand new. It does have a very minor rust patch on the front of the hood, but other than that, everything is spot on.

Peggy Setliff , 06/19/2008

I bought this car used, it was a leased car. I have had only a couple of problems with my car but they were minor. All of my grandchildren love to drive my car too. It handles so easy and has a lot of power. It has a lot of room to be a small car, very comfortable.

very good buy , 11/18/2007

Just bought used with 156000 miles on it and this thing still thinks it's new. Great pick up, takes turns like my Camaro and dosen't use any gas. At over $3.40/gal for gas I plan on keeping it a very long time. The lie that only Honda and Toyota are reliable and dependable is crushed in my mind

