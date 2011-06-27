Used 1993 Plymouth Acclaim Sedan Consumer Reviews
Bingo Mobile / Couch Car / Clown Car
This automobile is the most reliable and comfortable auto I have ever owned. Highway mileage is 32 per gallon, equal to some autos produced in 2008.This auto has excellent highway manners for long trips, the interior is spacous and quiet while running above highway speeds.Tuneups, oil change, timing belt, and brakes are the only items needing attention.
1993 Plymouth Acclaim
Very good car. Front seat is low for short driver. 4 cyl engine has plenty of power. Valve cover replaced because of oil leak. New style installed. No other mechanical problems. Body integrity very good. No rust.
Good buy
I had this car for about 7 years, bought it slightly used at 27,000 miles. It died and internally fell apart at 136,000 miles. I guess that's pretty good but I expected like 160,000 or more since I had taken very good care of it and driven mostly highway miles. Maintenance was decent. Perhaps once every two years I'd have to replace something. My wheel bearing did go three times tho which I thought was strange and I'm not a racing or abusive driver. I met other people who had driving belts break around 60-70,000 miles so at 75,00 I replaced mine as preventative maintenance. No problems there.
The acclaim is alright
Its a decent car, though it seems kind of sluggish at times. The oil pan rusted through on me, which seems to happen often to plymouth cars. At 110,000 miles the fuel pump died on me, otherwise its been reliable.
My diamond chariot
I got this car from my prof last year with 135,000 on the meter.I serviced it once for about $500 which made it better and more fun to drive.The steering control is the best of its kind.Better the the brand new ones in the market.I am lucky to be one of the luckiest drivers to own a PLYM
Sponsored cars related to the Acclaim
Related Used 1993 Plymouth Acclaim Sedan info
Shop used vehicles in your area
- Used Acura RDX 2017
- Used Ford Explorer 2015
- Used Ford Mustang 2004
- Used Jeep Wrangler 2010
- Used BMW 3 Series 2015
- Used Chevrolet Impala 2017
- Used Honda Accord 2009
- Used Jeep Grand Cherokee 2016
- Used Volkswagen Jetta
- Used Toyota Corolla 2018
Popular new car reviews and ratings
- Buick LaCrosse 2019
- 2020 Porsche 718 Cayman
- 2020 Hyundai Ioniq Electric
- Lexus RX 350L 2020
- 2020 Ioniq Hybrid
- Toyota RAV4 Hybrid 2019
- 2020 Nissan NV200
- 2020 XC90
- 2019 BMW ALPINA B7
- 2020 X2
Vehicle rankings by type
- Best SUVs
- Best Sedans
- Best Hybrids
- Best Electric Cars
- Best Trucks
- Best Minivans
- Best Hatchbacks
- Best Convertibles
Other models to consider
- Toyota Corolla 2019
- Toyota Corolla Hatchback 2021
- 2020 RAV4
- 2020 Prius Prime
- Toyota Highlander 2020
- 2021 Toyota Corolla Hybrid
- 2019 Toyota Camry
- Toyota RAV4 Hybrid 2019
- 2020 Mirai
- 2019 4Runner