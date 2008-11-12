Used 1993 Plymouth Acclaim for Sale Near Me
You may be interested in one of the following Plymouth Acclaim searches:
Consumer Reviews for the Plymouth Acclaim
Read recent reviews for the Plymouth Acclaim
Overall Consumer Rating3.915 Reviews
Louis,12/11/2008
This automobile is the most reliable and comfortable auto I have ever owned. Highway mileage is 32 per gallon, equal to some autos produced in 2008.This auto has excellent highway manners for long trips, the interior is spacous and quiet while running above highway speeds.Tuneups, oil change, timing belt, and brakes are the only items needing attention.