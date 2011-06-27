  1. Home
  2. Plymouth
  3. Plymouth Acclaim
  4. Used 1993 Plymouth Acclaim
  5. Review
Consumer Rating
(15)
Appraise this car

1993 Plymouth Acclaim Review

Pros & Cons - Not Available

Other years
1995
1994
1993
1992
1991
1990
Plymouth Acclaim for Sale
List Price Estimate
$667 - $1,716
Used Acclaim for Sale
None for sale nearby. Instead:
See all for sale
Get More For Your Trade-In

Get More For Your Trade-In

Edmunds shoppers get on average $235 more for their trade-in.
Find out what your car is really worth in minutes.
See your car's value

Edmunds' Expert Review

1993 Highlights

The Acclaim is now available to fleet purchasers as a flexible-fuel vehicle, able to run on a fuel mix that is 85-percent methanol.

Consumer reviews

Read what other owners think about the 1993 Plymouth Acclaim.

5(26%)
4(40%)
3(28%)
2(6%)
1(0%)
3.9
15 reviews
Write a reviewSee all 15 reviews
Trending topics in reviews

Most helpful consumer reviews

Bingo Mobile / Couch Car / Clown Car
Louis,12/11/2008
This automobile is the most reliable and comfortable auto I have ever owned. Highway mileage is 32 per gallon, equal to some autos produced in 2008.This auto has excellent highway manners for long trips, the interior is spacous and quiet while running above highway speeds.Tuneups, oil change, timing belt, and brakes are the only items needing attention.
1993 Plymouth Acclaim
lumpylbk,03/31/2002
Very good car. Front seat is low for short driver. 4 cyl engine has plenty of power. Valve cover replaced because of oil leak. New style installed. No other mechanical problems. Body integrity very good. No rust.
Good buy
average driver,05/25/2002
I had this car for about 7 years, bought it slightly used at 27,000 miles. It died and internally fell apart at 136,000 miles. I guess that's pretty good but I expected like 160,000 or more since I had taken very good care of it and driven mostly highway miles. Maintenance was decent. Perhaps once every two years I'd have to replace something. My wheel bearing did go three times tho which I thought was strange and I'm not a racing or abusive driver. I met other people who had driving belts break around 60-70,000 miles so at 75,00 I replaced mine as preventative maintenance. No problems there.
The acclaim is alright
Josher,06/05/2002
Its a decent car, though it seems kind of sluggish at times. The oil pan rusted through on me, which seems to happen often to plymouth cars. At 110,000 miles the fuel pump died on me, otherwise its been reliable.
See all 15 reviews of the 1993 Plymouth Acclaim
Write a review

Features & Specs

MPG
22 city / 29 hwy
Seats 0
5-speed manual
Gas
100 hp @ 4800 rpm
See all Used 1993 Plymouth Acclaim features & specs

Safety

NHTSA Overall Rating

The National Highway Transportation Safety Administration offers independent analysis.
  • Frontal Barrier Crash Rating
    OverallNot Rated
    Driver3 / 5
    Passenger5 / 5
  • Side Crash Rating
    OverallNot Rated
  • Side Barrier Rating
    OverallNot Rated
    DriverNot Rated
    PassengerNot Rated
  • Combined Side Barrier & Pole Ratings
    Front SeatNot Rated
    Back SeatNot Rated
  • Rollover
    RolloverNot Rated
    Dynamic Test ResultNo Tip
    Risk Of RolloverNot Rated
IIHS Rating
The Insurance Institute of Highway Safety uses extensive crash tests to determine car safety.
  • Side Impact Test
    Not Tested
  • Roof Strength Test
    Not Tested
  • Rear Crash Protection / Head Restraint
    Not Tested
  • IIHS Small Overlap Front Test
    Not Tested
  • Moderate Overlap Front Test
    0
More about the 1993 Plymouth Acclaim

Used 1993 Plymouth Acclaim Overview

The Used 1993 Plymouth Acclaim is offered in the following submodels: Acclaim Sedan. Available styles include 4dr Sedan.

What's a good price on a Used 1993 Plymouth Acclaim?

Shop with Edmunds for perks and special offers on used cars, trucks, and SUVs near Ashburn, VA. Doing so could save you hundreds or thousands of dollars. Edmunds also provides consumer-driven dealership sales and service reviews to help you make informed decisions about what cars to buy and where to buy them.

Which used 1993 Plymouth Acclaims are available in my area?

Shop Edmunds' car, SUV, and truck listings of over 6 million vehicles to find a cheap new, used, or certified pre-owned (CPO) 1993 Plymouth Acclaim for sale near. Simply research the type of car you're interested in and then select a used car from our massive database to find cheap prew-owned vehicles for sale near you. Once you have identified a used vehicle you're interested in, check the AutoCheck vehicle history reports, read dealer reviews, and find out what other owners paid for the Used 1993 Plymouth Acclaim.

Can't find a used 1993 Plymouth Acclaims you want in your area? Consider a broader search.

Find a used Plymouth Acclaim for sale - 2 great deals out of 13 listings starting at $24,240.

Find a used Plymouth for sale - 2 great deals out of 9 listings starting at $25,378.

Find a used certified pre-owned Plymouth Acclaim for sale - 7 great deals out of 14 listings starting at $9,798.

Find a used certified pre-owned Plymouth for sale - 2 great deals out of 13 listings starting at $8,709.

Should I lease or buy a 1993 Plymouth Acclaim?

Is it better to lease or buy a car? Ask most people and they'll probably tell you that car buying is the way to go. And from a financial perspective, it's true, provided you're willing to make higher monthly payments, pay off the loan in full and keep the car for a few years. Leasing, on the other hand, can be a less expensive option on a month-to-month basis. It's also good if you're someone who likes to drive a new car every three years or so.

Check out Plymouth lease specials
Check out Plymouth Acclaim lease specials

Related Used 1993 Plymouth Acclaim info

Shop used vehicles in your area

Popular new car reviews and ratings

Vehicle rankings by type

Other models to consider

Research Similar Vehicles