1993 Plymouth Acclaim Review
Edmunds' Expert Review
1993 Highlights
The Acclaim is now available to fleet purchasers as a flexible-fuel vehicle, able to run on a fuel mix that is 85-percent methanol.
Louis,12/11/2008
This automobile is the most reliable and comfortable auto I have ever owned. Highway mileage is 32 per gallon, equal to some autos produced in 2008.This auto has excellent highway manners for long trips, the interior is spacous and quiet while running above highway speeds.Tuneups, oil change, timing belt, and brakes are the only items needing attention.
lumpylbk,03/31/2002
Very good car. Front seat is low for short driver. 4 cyl engine has plenty of power. Valve cover replaced because of oil leak. New style installed. No other mechanical problems. Body integrity very good. No rust.
average driver,05/25/2002
I had this car for about 7 years, bought it slightly used at 27,000 miles. It died and internally fell apart at 136,000 miles. I guess that's pretty good but I expected like 160,000 or more since I had taken very good care of it and driven mostly highway miles. Maintenance was decent. Perhaps once every two years I'd have to replace something. My wheel bearing did go three times tho which I thought was strange and I'm not a racing or abusive driver. I met other people who had driving belts break around 60-70,000 miles so at 75,00 I replaced mine as preventative maintenance. No problems there.
Josher,06/05/2002
Its a decent car, though it seems kind of sluggish at times. The oil pan rusted through on me, which seems to happen often to plymouth cars. At 110,000 miles the fuel pump died on me, otherwise its been reliable.
MPG
22 city / 29 hwy
Seats 0
5-speed manual
Gas
100 hp @ 4800 rpm
