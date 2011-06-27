  1. Home
Used 1997 Oldsmobile Regency Base Features & Specs

Overview
Engine TypeGas
Transmission4-speed automatic
Drive TypeFront wheel drive
CylindersV6
Combined MPG20
Drivetrain
Drive typeFront wheel drive
Transmission4-speed automatic
Fuel & MPG
EPA mileage est. (cty/hwy)17/26 mpg
Range in miles (cty/hwy)306.0/468.0 mi.
Fuel tank capacity18.0 gal.
Combined MPG20
Fuel typeRegular unleaded
Engine
Torque230 lb-ft @ 4000 rpm
Base engine size3.8 l
Horsepower205 hp @ 5200 rpm
Turning circle40.7 ft.
Base engine typeGas
CylindersV6
Safety
head airbagsNot available
side-mounted airbagsNot available
Front Seats
Front head room38.7 in.
Front leg room42.5 in.
Front hip room55.4 in.
Front shoulder room59.0 in.
Rear Seats
Rear head room38.3 in.
Rear hip Room54.1 in.
Rear leg room38.7 in.
Rear shoulder room58.3 in.
Measurements
Length201.6 in.
Curb weight3813 lbs.
Cargo capacity, all seats in place18.0 cu.ft.
Height55.7 in.
Wheel base110.8 in.
Width74.7 in.
Colors
Exterior Colors
  • Medium Blue Metallic
  • Silver Metallic
  • Bright White
  • Red Metallic
  • Dark Red Metallic
  • Light Beige Metallic
  • Medium Green Gray Metallic
  • Medium Dark Teal Metallic
  • Medium Green Metallic
  • Black
