Used 1997 Oldsmobile Regency for Sale Near Me

Bought the car after a bad experience with a '97 Chrylser LHS. We enjoy the big car ride and we do a lot of road travel. This one we rebuilt the suspension with Monroe Reflex struts and it made a huge difference in handling. We get excellent gas mileage (often in the 30mpg area)but the power performance is only "ok." The trunk opening is less than desireable for a large car due to the steeply slanted rear window. This was a replacement for an '87 Olds 98 Touring Sedan that we loved, but there are few similarities other than good mileage and mechanical reliability. We are nearing 100k miles and it still seems very tight and few problems.

Read more