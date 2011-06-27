Used 1997 Oldsmobile Regency Consumer Reviews

Olds commentary Boisebanker , 03/03/2004 2 of 2 people found this review helpful Bought the car after a bad experience with a '97 Chrylser LHS. We enjoy the big car ride and we do a lot of road travel. This one we rebuilt the suspension with Monroe Reflex struts and it made a huge difference in handling. We get excellent gas mileage (often in the 30mpg area)but the power performance is only "ok." The trunk opening is less than desireable for a large car due to the steeply slanted rear window. This was a replacement for an '87 Olds 98 Touring Sedan that we loved, but there are few similarities other than good mileage and mechanical reliability. We are nearing 100k miles and it still seems very tight and few problems. Report Abuse

Best used car out there. PASeahawk , 10/23/2007 2 of 2 people found this review helpful I bought this car with 60k on the odo. It is smooth, luxurious, reliable and cuts a low profile. It cost me $3650. That is an unbelievable deal for this much car. Highlights: very good leather, much better than average American car leather. Auto-dim mirror with built in digital compass. More room than you need. Very good freeway cruiser. Lowlights: grandpa car. But that's really a highlight. Teenagers don't drive these, so they're not beat down when you buy them used. grandpas tend to have garages and change the oil and filters too. If you see a low-miles Regency used, snap it up. You'll be anonymous on the road, and you won't regret it.

Best Value Ever 97olds , 10/09/2019 4dr Sedan 2 of 2 people found this review helpful The Olds Regency is now over 22 years old. It still provides plenty of power with the smooth 3800. Reliability is good, and engine parts are cheap and plentiful. Olds specific parts are harder to find, and these cars aren't plentiful in scrapyards anymore. Interior quality is better than most 90s GM (not saying much). All the 90s luxury one could want. Bench seats are so comfortable. Large trunk is very useful. For a car under 3000, you can't beat the Regency. Update: Blew the lower intake gaskets, went out of service for a little while. Parts for the repair were not very expensive, and it was a straightforward job. Due to the ease of maintenance and inexpensive parts, this is still easily one of the best values out there.

97 Regency JIMW1136 , 10/07/2002 1 of 1 people found this review helpful More fuel effecient,comfortable to drive on cross country trip than the Lincoln and Caddy I have owned. I surely miss that car.