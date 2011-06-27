Estimated values
1995 Oldsmobile Eighty-Eight Royale LSS 4dr Sedan with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$1,619
|$2,220
|$2,521
|Clean
|$1,426
|$1,960
|$2,233
|Average
|$1,040
|$1,441
|$1,657
|Rough
|$655
|$922
|$1,082
Estimated values
1995 Oldsmobile Eighty-Eight Royale LSS 4dr Sedan w/Supercharger with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$1,759
|$2,225
|$2,457
|Clean
|$1,550
|$1,965
|$2,177
|Average
|$1,130
|$1,445
|$1,616
|Rough
|$711
|$925
|$1,054
Estimated values
1995 Oldsmobile Eighty-Eight Royale 4dr Sedan with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$1,494
|$2,059
|$2,343
|Clean
|$1,316
|$1,819
|$2,076
|Average
|$960
|$1,337
|$1,540
|Rough
|$604
|$856
|$1,005
Estimated values
1995 Oldsmobile Eighty-Eight Royale LS 4dr Sedan with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$1,575
|$2,168
|$2,466
|Clean
|$1,388
|$1,915
|$2,184
|Average
|$1,012
|$1,408
|$1,621
|Rough
|$637
|$901
|$1,058