Used 1995 Oldsmobile Eighty-Eight Royale for Sale Near Me

This car is awesome. I have owned it for only 6 months now. I bought it was 203,000 miles. It was VERY well taken care for. I couldn't believe how well the people before me took such great care of it. It does have high millage however it still drives like it only has 10,000miles on it. However I am having 1 small problem. I can't seem to adjust the speeds on the heater blower, not sure why! Other than that I would totally buy another just like it. I have never had it break down on me.

