Used 1995 Oldsmobile Cutlass Supreme Convertible Consumer Reviews

Great buy and fun ride Linn , 01/31/2009 1 of 1 people found this review helpful We bought our daughter one with 275000 miles from a friend for her first car to learn with. She drove it 50000 more and we loved it and she did also, so we bought one with only 19000 miles that was actually the last one built. We still Love it and Just found one with 10450 original miles. We did have the top to come up going down the road and broke the braces and caused a lot of repair. It was locked down and was passing a truck when the draft caused this to happen. We plan on writing GM about that but still Love the car. Great bang for the buck! It is American also!

Last of the Olds Droptops johnmilner , 07/04/2006 1 of 1 people found this review helpful My Cutlass convertible was bought from my uncle who bought it new. It's been a wonderfull car. It has some cheap plastic, for fitting interior pieces, but mostly it's ok. The 3.4 V6 engine is pretty peppy. Olds should have offered a manual transmission.

one of my favorites john H , 03/31/2008 1 of 1 people found this review helpful Purchased 12/2001 with 68,000 miles, now has 114,000 and going great, but having trouble finding parts for convertible only. Lost the paint color chip when I replaced spare tire cover, trunk leaked and ruined it. Top leaks but only in heavy rain, heard it was a common problem. I need a top, and a few minor trim items repaired that probably I only notice, but it still looks great and gets comments on how good it looks.

Pampered from the showroom floor until now. MikeF , 07/20/2018 2dr Convertible 1 of 1 people found this review helpful My 95 cutlass supreme convertible has just 44,000 miles on it. Every single one of them was driven in beautiful weather. Never out in the rain or snow and barely out in the full blown sun. This car has only had two owners and both of us are over 60. Mostly driven in the evening when it's a pleasure to be driving a drop top automobile. Recently taken on a 500 mile trek and handled like a new one. It has a beautiful original dark teal metallic paint job with awesome white original interior. If there is another one this age that looks like mine, I'd be shocked. The only thing not original is the ac compressor. All of that was replaced last year when a leak developed in the original system. Safety Technology Performance Interior Comfort Reliability Value