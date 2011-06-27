Used 1995 Oldsmobile Cutlass Supreme Convertible Consumer Reviews
Great buy and fun ride
We bought our daughter one with 275000 miles from a friend for her first car to learn with. She drove it 50000 more and we loved it and she did also, so we bought one with only 19000 miles that was actually the last one built. We still Love it and Just found one with 10450 original miles. We did have the top to come up going down the road and broke the braces and caused a lot of repair. It was locked down and was passing a truck when the draft caused this to happen. We plan on writing GM about that but still Love the car. Great bang for the buck! It is American also!
Last of the Olds Droptops
My Cutlass convertible was bought from my uncle who bought it new. It's been a wonderfull car. It has some cheap plastic, for fitting interior pieces, but mostly it's ok. The 3.4 V6 engine is pretty peppy. Olds should have offered a manual transmission.
one of my favorites
Purchased 12/2001 with 68,000 miles, now has 114,000 and going great, but having trouble finding parts for convertible only. Lost the paint color chip when I replaced spare tire cover, trunk leaked and ruined it. Top leaks but only in heavy rain, heard it was a common problem. I need a top, and a few minor trim items repaired that probably I only notice, but it still looks great and gets comments on how good it looks.
Pampered from the showroom floor until now.
My 95 cutlass supreme convertible has just 44,000 miles on it. Every single one of them was driven in beautiful weather. Never out in the rain or snow and barely out in the full blown sun. This car has only had two owners and both of us are over 60. Mostly driven in the evening when it's a pleasure to be driving a drop top automobile. Recently taken on a 500 mile trek and handled like a new one. It has a beautiful original dark teal metallic paint job with awesome white original interior. If there is another one this age that looks like mine, I'd be shocked. The only thing not original is the ac compressor. All of that was replaced last year when a leak developed in the original system.
- Safety
- Technology
- Performance
- Interior
- Comfort
- Reliability
- Value
My 95 Cutlass convertible
I absolutly love the aggressive styling of my convertible. It has been a blast to drive around with the top down. It always puts a smile on my face. I bought this car 4 years ago when I was 15 and have never regreted that decision. I was brought up with 2 other cutlass's a 1994 and a 1997 coupe. So I have always had a soft spot for them. Mine just recently had a paint job. It now no longer has rust, scratches, or dents. It has been my money pit car that I am hoping to never have to sell. Its a shame up here in Michigan the ones that you see are either really beat up or rusted to death.
Sponsored cars related to the Cutlass Supreme
Related Used 1995 Oldsmobile Cutlass Supreme Convertible info
Shop used vehicles in your area
- Used Acura RDX 2017
- Used Ford Explorer 2015
- Used Ford Mustang 2004
- Used Jeep Wrangler 2010
- Used BMW 3 Series 2015
- Used Chevrolet Impala 2017
- Used Honda Accord 2009
- Used Jeep Grand Cherokee 2016
- Used Volkswagen Jetta
- Used Toyota Corolla 2018
Popular new car reviews and ratings
- Buick LaCrosse 2019
- 2020 Porsche 718 Cayman
- 2020 Hyundai Ioniq Electric
- Lexus RX 350L 2020
- 2020 Ioniq Hybrid
- Toyota RAV4 Hybrid 2019
- 2020 Nissan NV200
- 2020 XC90
- 2019 BMW ALPINA B7
- 2020 X2
Vehicle rankings by type
- Best SUVs
- Best Sedans
- Best Hybrids
- Best Electric Cars
- Best Trucks
- Best Minivans
- Best Hatchbacks
- Best Convertibles
Other models to consider
- Toyota Corolla 2019
- Toyota Corolla Hatchback 2021
- 2020 RAV4
- 2020 Prius Prime
- Toyota Highlander 2020
- 2021 Toyota Corolla Hybrid
- 2019 Toyota Camry
- Toyota RAV4 Hybrid 2019
- 2020 Mirai
- 2019 4Runner