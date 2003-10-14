Used 1995 Oldsmobile Cutlass Supreme for Sale Near Me
4 listings
- 18,674 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use
$11,988
- 57,418 milesNo accidents, 3 Owners, Personal Use
$7,800
- Not ProvidedNo accidents, Personal Use
$1,000
- 97,673 milesNo accidents, 3 Owners, Personal Use
$6,900
Consumer Reviews for the Oldsmobile Cutlass Supreme
Overall Consumer Rating 4.6 45 Reviews
elhombre72,10/14/2003
I have grown to hate this car over the years. The cheap plastic components, cheap finish, basic design flaws and tedious repairs have made owing this car a pain. Why can't GM make cars that do fall apart after a few years. I have had to change the transmission pan gasket about four times, the altenator twice, the starter three times and other numerous nonsense repairs. Even the dashboard display lights have gone out on me and it is a pain to replace the lights.