Used 1992 Oldsmobile Cutlass Supreme International Features & Specs

Overview
Engine TypeGas
Transmission4-speed automatic
Drive TypeFront wheel drive
CylindersV6
Combined MPG18
Drivetrain
Drive typeFront wheel drive
Transmission4-speed automatic
Fuel & MPG
EPA mileage est. (cty/hwy)15/24 mpg
Range in miles (cty/hwy)247.5/396.0 mi.
Fuel tank capacity16.5 gal.
Combined MPG18
Fuel typeRegular unleaded
Engine
Torque215 lb-ft @ 4000 rpm
Base engine size3.4 l
Horsepower210 hp @ 5200 rpm
Turning circle40.0 ft.
Base engine typeGas
CylindersV6
Safety
head airbagsNot available
side-mounted airbagsNot available
Front Seats
Front head room38.8 in.
Front leg room42.4 in.
Front hip room52.6 in.
Front shoulder room57.4 in.
Rear Seats
Rear head room56.6 in.
Rear hip Room55.0 in.
Rear leg room36.2 in.
Rear shoulder room56.6 in.
Measurements
Length193.7 in.
Curb weight3375 lbs.
Cargo capacity, all seats in place15.5 cu.ft.
Ground clearance5.9 in.
Height54.8 in.
Wheel base107.5 in.
Width71.0 in.
Colors
Exterior Colors
  • Medium Sapphire Blue Metallic
  • Light Camel Metallic
  • Medium Dark Camel Metallic
  • Black
  • Silver Metallic
  • Canyon Yellow
  • Medium Garnet Red Metallic
  • Bright Aqua Metallic
  • White
  • Medium Gray Metallic
  • Light Beige Metallic
  • Gunmetal Metallic
  • Rootbeer Metallic
  • Neon Blue Metallic
  • Dark Garnet Red Metallic
  • Medium Quasar Blue Metallic
  • Dark Maple Metallic
  • Light Sapphire Blue Metallic
  • Flame Red Metallic
  • Malachite Metallic
  • Light Driftwood Metallic
  • Dark Green Gray Metallic
  • Bright Red
  • Bright White
  • Black Sapphire Metallic
  • Medium Slate Gray Metallic
