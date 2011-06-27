Used 1992 Oldsmobile Cutlass Supreme Consumer Reviews
My Cutlass
The best car i ever owned.
The Valent One
Man! I must say, what a car for me. I've been driving Olds Cutlass all my short life (age39). The comfort and highway feel has kept me in them. I've had two 75's, a 77,82,83,84(hurst), two 87 (442's) and a '92 convt. The '92 had 96,000 miles on it when I bought it. Sold with 232,000 miles on it, still running strong. Replacements: alt.,anti- freeze line, front brakes, water pump, conv. top and door handle. It had the 3.1 V6, leather seats, pwr windows, locks, and trunk. Red in color but not a Vett. I changed the oil every 3 to 4000 miles religiously. The most reliable year in Olds that I have ever owned. The '92 Cutlass Conv.
Great, Long Lasting Car
My Cutlass is actually an SL and its an awesome car. I was a little cautious about buying it at first because it had quite a few miles on it but its now at 196,000 and the only major thing I've had to do with it is replace a blown head gasket. It leaks antifreeze occasionally but that's the only thing mechanically wrong with it. Its got good acceleration with its 3.1L V6 engine, although the automatic transmission seems to take its time "hunting" if you floor it. This car has very good handling too. I will probably drive it unil it dies and that could be a while.
200,000
I bought this car with 100,000 miles all over the US Putting on another 100 grand. This has been a very comfortable freeway cruiser with enough sport to handle tough driving situations close cuts or parallel parking. I have taken this car through the paces. From blizzards and black ice to deserts, mountains and hard to reach terrain. Incredibly stable in all driving situations while still sports- car responsive. Newer version is the Alreo and seems true to form. I drove one a bit and felt right at home.
Best Car
Thes is the best money that I have ever spent. I have over 300,000 miles on this car and it is very reliable. No one believes me, but it's true, I get 33 mpg on the highway. I've measured it repeatedly and it's true.
