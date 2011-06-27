Used 1992 Oldsmobile Cutlass Ciera Wagon Consumer Reviews

Won't die wderse , 01/21/2009 1 of 1 people found this review helpful Bought this thing with 82,000 miles on it for 1,700 dollars in 2003. I drive long distances for service work (fits my 6 foot ladder right in back) and other than a replaceing a wheel bearing at 188,000 miles and the starter at 212,000 miles, i havent done anything to it other than regular maintainance (breaks, hoses, spark plugs, oil changes, tires). i work on my own cars, so I figure this car costs me about what 1 car payment would per year ($250) plus gas of course. Report Abuse

My Oldsmobile Wagon Portland , 06/09/2010 0 of 0 people found this review helpful Bought for 600 bucks and required a few fixes. Parts are extremely cheap and car is easy to maintain. It has a few occasional quirks but all in all a decent car. When I bought it, I replaced (with new parts). rotors, caliper, water pump, fuel pressure regulator, new exhaust system, spark plugs, tires, added a cd changer, and numerous other mechanical fixes to get it up to snuff and still have not (including sale) invested over 1K for the car.