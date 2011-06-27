Used 1992 Oldsmobile Cutlass Ciera Wagon Consumer Reviews
Won't die
Bought this thing with 82,000 miles on it for 1,700 dollars in 2003. I drive long distances for service work (fits my 6 foot ladder right in back) and other than a replaceing a wheel bearing at 188,000 miles and the starter at 212,000 miles, i havent done anything to it other than regular maintainance (breaks, hoses, spark plugs, oil changes, tires). i work on my own cars, so I figure this car costs me about what 1 car payment would per year ($250) plus gas of course.
My Oldsmobile Wagon
Bought for 600 bucks and required a few fixes. Parts are extremely cheap and car is easy to maintain. It has a few occasional quirks but all in all a decent car. When I bought it, I replaced (with new parts). rotors, caliper, water pump, fuel pressure regulator, new exhaust system, spark plugs, tires, added a cd changer, and numerous other mechanical fixes to get it up to snuff and still have not (including sale) invested over 1K for the car.
A reliable car
We bought th wagon with 80,000 miles on it in 1998. Since then, we have driven it a huge amount and it has managed to withstand the beating. At 120,000, the original engine threw a rod in the cylinder, and we replaced the engine. The car hasn't always been kept up to date with oil changes and tune ups, but it still manages to run fairly well. Other than that, the main parts we've had to replace are the hoses, sparkplugs, the fan belt, and some wheels in the engine,and the muffler. It currently has 207,000 miles on it and is doing well.
