1992 Oldsmobile Cutlass Ciera Review

Get More For Your Trade-In

Edmunds' Expert Review

1992 Highlights

Coupe and base sedan are given the axe. Automatic door locks made standard.

Consumer reviews

Read what other owners think about the 1992 Oldsmobile Cutlass Ciera.

5(18%)
4(46%)
3(36%)
2(0%)
1(0%)
3.8
11 reviews
Trending topics in reviews

Most helpful consumer reviews

Not the best looking, but reliable
tonybro70,11/16/2008
I am a rural mail carrier for the postal service. We must provide our own vehicles and I have been through several in my 12 years. Cars like the Ford Taurus can't hold a candle to this Cutlass. I've bought 3 of them now. One was a wagon (the best one so far) and sold it when the A/C compressor went out at about 135K. The second one was a sedan and sold it at 120K when the computer wouldn't reset. The third was a '94 with the 3.3L V6. In my opinion this is the best engine you can get from Olds. Forget the 4 cylinder, this one has great power and reliability. The interior is spacious and comfortable. All the gadgets work, it rides smooth and can take a beating. I would recommend it.
184k miles and counting!
Vai,10/10/2003
I bought this car three years ago (with 150k miles) for $500, thinking it would last me a year or so. Three years (and three Western NY snow belt winters) later, this jalopy just keeps on going. The looks, ride quality, vibration, noise etc. are pretty bad but the basic powertrain is still solid. The 3.3 V6 and the tranny are in great shape - the acceleration is good (for a family sedan) and it still gives me 24 mpg on open roads (with zero oil burning), which really impresses me. I'm going to drive this thing till it falls apart!
Won't die
wderse,01/21/2009
Bought this thing with 82,000 miles on it for 1,700 dollars in 2003. I drive long distances for service work (fits my 6 foot ladder right in back) and other than a replaceing a wheel bearing at 188,000 miles and the starter at 212,000 miles, i havent done anything to it other than regular maintainance (breaks, hoses, spark plugs, oil changes, tires). i work on my own cars, so I figure this car costs me about what 1 car payment would per year ($250) plus gas of course.
Not the Best Car!
JPitz,09/05/2003
I had this car for about 1.5 yrs. and it was ok. The dashboard started to come apart from the car which worried me, the air conditioning went out, costing about $1000 to fix and update, the back seat was uncomfortable and the trunk leaked a lot. The window cranks kept falling off the doors and the door handles started to seperate from the doors making it hard to open from the inside. The car was pretty much reliable but wouldn't own one again if it was given to me, there was just to much to fix on it.
See all 11 reviews of the 1992 Oldsmobile Cutlass Ciera
Features & Specs

MPG
19 city / 28 hwy
Seats 0
3-speed automatic
Gas
110 hp @ 5200 rpm
MPG
17 city / 24 hwy
Seats 0
3-speed automatic
Gas
160 hp @ 5200 rpm
See all Used 1992 Oldsmobile Cutlass Ciera features & specs

Safety

NHTSA Overall Rating

The National Highway Transportation Safety Administration offers independent analysis.
  • Frontal Barrier Crash Rating
    OverallNot Rated
    Driver4 / 5
    Passenger3 / 5
  • Side Crash Rating
    OverallNot Rated
  • Side Barrier Rating
    OverallNot Rated
    DriverNot Rated
    PassengerNot Rated
  • Combined Side Barrier & Pole Ratings
    Front SeatNot Rated
    Back SeatNot Rated
  • Rollover
    RolloverNot Rated
    Dynamic Test ResultNo Tip
    Risk Of RolloverNot Rated
IIHS Rating
The Insurance Institute of Highway Safety uses extensive crash tests to determine car safety.
  • Side Impact Test
    Not Tested
  • Roof Strength Test
    Not Tested
  • Rear Crash Protection / Head Restraint
    Not Tested
  • IIHS Small Overlap Front Test
    Not Tested
  • Moderate Overlap Front Test
    0
More about the 1992 Oldsmobile Cutlass Ciera

Used 1992 Oldsmobile Cutlass Ciera Overview

The Used 1992 Oldsmobile Cutlass Ciera is offered in the following submodels: Cutlass Ciera Sedan, Cutlass Ciera Wagon. Available styles include SL Cruiser 4dr Wagon, S Cruiser 4dr Wagon, S 4dr Sedan, and SL 4dr Sedan.

