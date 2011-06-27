I am a rural mail carrier for the postal service. We must provide our own vehicles and I have been through several in my 12 years. Cars like the Ford Taurus can't hold a candle to this Cutlass. I've bought 3 of them now. One was a wagon (the best one so far) and sold it when the A/C compressor went out at about 135K. The second one was a sedan and sold it at 120K when the computer wouldn't reset. The third was a '94 with the 3.3L V6. In my opinion this is the best engine you can get from Olds. Forget the 4 cylinder, this one has great power and reliability. The interior is spacious and comfortable. All the gadgets work, it rides smooth and can take a beating. I would recommend it.

