1992 Oldsmobile Cutlass Ciera Review
Type:
Pros & Cons - Not Available
Other years
List Price Estimate
$724 - $1,770
Used Cutlass Ciera for SaleSee all for sale
Get More For Your Trade-In
See your car's value
Edmunds shoppers get on average $235 more for their trade-in.
Find out what your car is really worth in minutes.
Edmunds' Expert Review
1992 Highlights
Coupe and base sedan are given the axe. Automatic door locks made standard.
Consumer reviews
Read what other owners think about the 1992 Oldsmobile Cutlass Ciera.
Most helpful consumer reviews
tonybro70,11/16/2008
I am a rural mail carrier for the postal service. We must provide our own vehicles and I have been through several in my 12 years. Cars like the Ford Taurus can't hold a candle to this Cutlass. I've bought 3 of them now. One was a wagon (the best one so far) and sold it when the A/C compressor went out at about 135K. The second one was a sedan and sold it at 120K when the computer wouldn't reset. The third was a '94 with the 3.3L V6. In my opinion this is the best engine you can get from Olds. Forget the 4 cylinder, this one has great power and reliability. The interior is spacious and comfortable. All the gadgets work, it rides smooth and can take a beating. I would recommend it.
Vai,10/10/2003
I bought this car three years ago (with 150k miles) for $500, thinking it would last me a year or so. Three years (and three Western NY snow belt winters) later, this jalopy just keeps on going. The looks, ride quality, vibration, noise etc. are pretty bad but the basic powertrain is still solid. The 3.3 V6 and the tranny are in great shape - the acceleration is good (for a family sedan) and it still gives me 24 mpg on open roads (with zero oil burning), which really impresses me. I'm going to drive this thing till it falls apart!
wderse,01/21/2009
Bought this thing with 82,000 miles on it for 1,700 dollars in 2003. I drive long distances for service work (fits my 6 foot ladder right in back) and other than a replaceing a wheel bearing at 188,000 miles and the starter at 212,000 miles, i havent done anything to it other than regular maintainance (breaks, hoses, spark plugs, oil changes, tires). i work on my own cars, so I figure this car costs me about what 1 car payment would per year ($250) plus gas of course.
JPitz,09/05/2003
I had this car for about 1.5 yrs. and it was ok. The dashboard started to come apart from the car which worried me, the air conditioning went out, costing about $1000 to fix and update, the back seat was uncomfortable and the trunk leaked a lot. The window cranks kept falling off the doors and the door handles started to seperate from the doors making it hard to open from the inside. The car was pretty much reliable but wouldn't own one again if it was given to me, there was just to much to fix on it.
Features & Specs
See all Used 1992 Oldsmobile Cutlass Ciera features & specs
MPG
19 city / 28 hwy
Seats 0
3-speed automatic
Gas
110 hp @ 5200 rpm
MPG
17 city / 24 hwy
Seats 0
3-speed automatic
Gas
160 hp @ 5200 rpm
Safety
Sponsored cars related to the Cutlass Ciera
Related Used 1992 Oldsmobile Cutlass Ciera info
Shop used vehicles in your area
- Used Ford F-350 Super Duty
- Used Ford F-150 2017
- Used Chevrolet Camaro 2018
- Used Toyota Highlander 2017
- Used Tesla Model 3 2017
- Used Dodge Charger 2016
- Used Toyota Highlander
- Used Nissan Rogue 2017
- Used Ram 1500 2018
- Used Chevrolet Silverado 1500 2015
Popular new car reviews and ratings
- 2020 Acura MDX
- 2020 Gladiator
- 2020 Escape
- 2020 Nissan Altima
- 2020 3
- 2020 X5
- 2020 Tesla Model X
- Hyundai Tucson 2020
- 2021 Ford Expedition News
- 2020 Expedition
Vehicle rankings by type
- Best SUVs
- Best Sedans
- Best Hybrids
- Best Electric Cars
- Best Trucks
- Best Minivans
- Best Hatchbacks
- Best Convertibles
Other models to consider
- 2020 Toyota Prius
- Toyota Tundra 2020
- 2020 RAV4 Hybrid
- 2020 Toyota Sienna
- 2020 Land Cruiser
- 2020 Toyota C-HR
- Toyota Sequoia 2020
- 2020 Toyota Highlander Hybrid
- 2020 Toyota Yaris
- Toyota Corolla 2019