Used 1990 Oldsmobile Cutlass Ciera Consumer Reviews

the good ol' day's simclardy , 04/27/2010 4 of 4 people found this review helpful This car is truely the swiss army knife of cars. It has 8 seat belts, and the back seats fold forward to make a nice flat surface. you can slide a sheet of 4x8 plywood no problem, once I carried 13 sheets of sheet rock by removing some trim. I just drove back from cape cod to NJ and got 27.8 mpg. This car has 275,000 miles with the original transmission "tmh440". One problem, it's 20 years old. This review is for all the yuppies driving a $50,000 car that gets 12mpg. maybe these type of cars will come back in style? Report Abuse

Pleased Underwood , 02/19/2005 3 of 3 people found this review helpful Very dependable, low maintanence. Very good handling on the road and comfortable. Only problem is I had to replace three alternators over a 14 years of ownership. I am currently replacing with 156,000 miles + and if I could purchase the same vehicle today (new), I would not think twice about it. Report Abuse

my international HANDS312 , 08/30/2002 2 of 2 people found this review helpful i just got this and i cannot believe what a jem this car is!!!! Report Abuse

excellent choice vin-princess , 01/22/2004 2 of 2 people found this review helpful this is my 2nd cutlas and love it. i put an average of 40,000 miles on my car each year, and this one is still goin strong at almost 250,000. only problems i have had with this car are a small oil leak (no burning), the seam on the gas tank leaks, and problems with the struts (due to all the potholes and bad roads i drive on)and i'm looking forward to getting my gas milage back once i get the tank fixed (before the leak i was getting about 500 miles per tank on the highway) Report Abuse