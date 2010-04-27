Used 1990 Oldsmobile Cutlass Ciera for Sale Near Me
simclardy,04/27/2010
This car is truely the swiss army knife of cars. It has 8 seat belts, and the back seats fold forward to make a nice flat surface. you can slide a sheet of 4x8 plywood no problem, once I carried 13 sheets of sheet rock by removing some trim. I just drove back from cape cod to NJ and got 27.8 mpg. This car has 275,000 miles with the original transmission "tmh440". One problem, it's 20 years old. This review is for all the yuppies driving a $50,000 car that gets 12mpg. maybe these type of cars will come back in style?