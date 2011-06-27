1990 Oldsmobile Cutlass Ciera Review
Type:
Pros & Cons - Not Available
Other years
List Price Estimate
$776 - $1,898
Used Cutlass Ciera for SaleSee all for sale
Get More For Your Trade-In
See your car's value
Edmunds shoppers get on average $235 more for their trade-in.
Find out what your car is really worth in minutes.
Edmunds' Expert Review
1990 Highlights
2.8-liter V6 option disappears. Manual transmission dropped. Door-mounted passive seatbelts are added for front seat passengers. Seats have been upgraded.
Consumer reviews
Read what other owners think about the 1990 Oldsmobile Cutlass Ciera.
Most helpful consumer reviews
simclardy,04/27/2010
This car is truely the swiss army knife of cars. It has 8 seat belts, and the back seats fold forward to make a nice flat surface. you can slide a sheet of 4x8 plywood no problem, once I carried 13 sheets of sheet rock by removing some trim. I just drove back from cape cod to NJ and got 27.8 mpg. This car has 275,000 miles with the original transmission "tmh440". One problem, it's 20 years old. This review is for all the yuppies driving a $50,000 car that gets 12mpg. maybe these type of cars will come back in style?
Underwood,02/19/2005
Very dependable, low maintanence. Very good handling on the road and comfortable. Only problem is I had to replace three alternators over a 14 years of ownership. I am currently replacing with 156,000 miles + and if I could purchase the same vehicle today (new), I would not think twice about it.
HANDS312,08/30/2002
i just got this and i cannot believe what a jem this car is!!!!
vin-princess,01/22/2004
this is my 2nd cutlas and love it. i put an average of 40,000 miles on my car each year, and this one is still goin strong at almost 250,000. only problems i have had with this car are a small oil leak (no burning), the seam on the gas tank leaks, and problems with the struts (due to all the potholes and bad roads i drive on)and i'm looking forward to getting my gas milage back once i get the tank fixed (before the leak i was getting about 500 miles per tank on the highway)
Features & Specs
See all Used 1990 Oldsmobile Cutlass Ciera features & specs
MPG
18 city / 26 hwy
Seats 0
4-speed automatic
Gas
160 hp @ 5200 rpm
MPG
20 city / 29 hwy
Seats 0
3-speed automatic
Gas
110 hp @ 5200 rpm
Safety
Sponsored cars related to the Cutlass Ciera
Related Used 1990 Oldsmobile Cutlass Ciera info
Shop used vehicles in your area
- Used Ford F-350 Super Duty
- Used Ford F-150 2017
- Used Chevrolet Camaro 2018
- Used Toyota Highlander 2017
- Used Tesla Model 3 2017
- Used Dodge Charger 2016
- Used Toyota Highlander
- Used Nissan Rogue 2017
- Used Ram 1500 2018
- Used Chevrolet Silverado 1500 2015
Popular new car reviews and ratings
- 2020 Acura MDX
- 2020 Gladiator
- 2020 Escape
- 2020 Nissan Altima
- 2020 3
- 2020 X5
- 2020 Tesla Model X
- Hyundai Tucson 2020
- 2021 Ford Expedition News
- 2020 Expedition
Vehicle rankings by type
- Best SUVs
- Best Sedans
- Best Hybrids
- Best Electric Cars
- Best Trucks
- Best Minivans
- Best Hatchbacks
- Best Convertibles
Other models to consider
- 2020 Toyota Prius
- Toyota Tundra 2020
- 2020 RAV4 Hybrid
- 2020 Toyota Sienna
- 2020 Land Cruiser
- 2020 Toyota C-HR
- Toyota Sequoia 2020
- 2020 Toyota Highlander Hybrid
- 2020 Toyota Yaris
- Toyota Corolla 2019