Edmunds' Expert Review

1990 Highlights

2.8-liter V6 option disappears. Manual transmission dropped. Door-mounted passive seatbelts are added for front seat passengers. Seats have been upgraded.

Consumer reviews

Read what other owners think about the 1990 Oldsmobile Cutlass Ciera.

5(48%)
4(32%)
3(8%)
2(4%)
1(8%)
4.1
25 reviews
Write a reviewSee all 25 reviews
Trending topics in reviews

Most helpful consumer reviews

the good ol' day's
simclardy,04/27/2010
This car is truely the swiss army knife of cars. It has 8 seat belts, and the back seats fold forward to make a nice flat surface. you can slide a sheet of 4x8 plywood no problem, once I carried 13 sheets of sheet rock by removing some trim. I just drove back from cape cod to NJ and got 27.8 mpg. This car has 275,000 miles with the original transmission "tmh440". One problem, it's 20 years old. This review is for all the yuppies driving a $50,000 car that gets 12mpg. maybe these type of cars will come back in style?
Pleased
Underwood,02/19/2005
Very dependable, low maintanence. Very good handling on the road and comfortable. Only problem is I had to replace three alternators over a 14 years of ownership. I am currently replacing with 156,000 miles + and if I could purchase the same vehicle today (new), I would not think twice about it.
my international
HANDS312,08/30/2002
i just got this and i cannot believe what a jem this car is!!!!
excellent choice
vin-princess,01/22/2004
this is my 2nd cutlas and love it. i put an average of 40,000 miles on my car each year, and this one is still goin strong at almost 250,000. only problems i have had with this car are a small oil leak (no burning), the seam on the gas tank leaks, and problems with the struts (due to all the potholes and bad roads i drive on)and i'm looking forward to getting my gas milage back once i get the tank fixed (before the leak i was getting about 500 miles per tank on the highway)
See all 25 reviews of the 1990 Oldsmobile Cutlass Ciera
Write a review

Features & Specs

MPG
18 city / 26 hwy
Seats 0
4-speed automatic
Gas
160 hp @ 5200 rpm
MPG
20 city / 29 hwy
Seats 0
3-speed automatic
Gas
110 hp @ 5200 rpm
See all Used 1990 Oldsmobile Cutlass Ciera features & specs

Safety

IIHS Rating
The Insurance Institute of Highway Safety uses extensive crash tests to determine car safety.
  • Side Impact Test
    Not Tested
  • Roof Strength Test
    Not Tested
  • Rear Crash Protection / Head Restraint
    Not Tested
  • IIHS Small Overlap Front Test
    Not Tested
  • Moderate Overlap Front Test
    0
More about the 1990 Oldsmobile Cutlass Ciera

Used 1990 Oldsmobile Cutlass Ciera Overview

The Used 1990 Oldsmobile Cutlass Ciera is offered in the following submodels: Cutlass Ciera Sedan, Cutlass Ciera Coupe, Cutlass Ciera Wagon. Available styles include SL 4dr Sedan, International 2dr Coupe, SL Cruiser 4dr Wagon, 4dr Sedan, S 4dr Sedan, S Cruiser 4dr Wagon, International 4dr Sedan, and S 2dr Coupe.

What's a good price on a Used 1990 Oldsmobile Cutlass Ciera?

