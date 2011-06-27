Used 1991 Oldsmobile Custom Cruiser Wagon Consumer Reviews
LOVE my car!
As the producer and director of a non- profit theatre company in charge of coordinating charity events AND the son of a Wagnerian mother in a wheelchair, I can't think of a better car to have. These gorgeous two-tone cars are more intimidating from the front view than any Dodge Ram pick-up out there. It's more stylish than the plain-Jane Caprice wagon and doesn't have the garish wood-grain trim of the Roadmasters. I only wish it had the plusher seats of the Buicks, though these are quite comfortable for 6+ hour- long trips. I've put nearly 40,000 miles on this car in one year, and I'm looking forward to more worry-free driving up to and over 200,000 miles.
Best Wagon Ever Made
I have made the effort to search for one of these for almost over a year. Let me tell you, it was well worth the wait! I was lucky enough to find an all gold Custom Cruiser! One of the rarest color combos out there! I am 16, and so far it is an awesome first car! Nothing on the road comes close to the overall value of the Custom Cruiser! It has room, comfort, quality, originality, luxury, smooth ride, great mileage for its size, and pretty decent performance for a car over 4,000 lbs! I strongly suggest anyone to seek out one of these. With just alittle more than 12,000 ever made in '91-'92, it may be challanging to find a nice one. If you keep looking, you will not be disapointed!
Great Car
This is our second 1991 Oldsmobile Custom Cruiser. Both were purchased used. The first one was destroyed when it was hit by someone trying to answer their cell phone. We liked the first one so much we bought another. Not only is this a great looking vehicle, it is very practical as well. Its highway gas mileage is an impressive 25 mpg and one can fit nearly anything in it.
Awesome Family Car
I bought this car after having my third child. I hate vans and despise SUVs. This car was an obvious choice. It's functional, comfortable, and gets decent gas mileage (23 mpg hwy). The only downside to the car is that the transmission starts slipping at around 100,000 miles. I also own a Buick, same year/model, and noticed the same thing. Regular maintenance and a good additive solve the problem. Otherwise, this is the ideal family vehicle and the ultimate road trip machine. It never fails to draw compliments.
Big Wagon
Have put close to 200,000 on this after purchase. Runs good yet.
