Used 1991 Oldsmobile Custom Cruiser for Sale Near Me

As the producer and director of a non- profit theatre company in charge of coordinating charity events AND the son of a Wagnerian mother in a wheelchair, I can't think of a better car to have. These gorgeous two-tone cars are more intimidating from the front view than any Dodge Ram pick-up out there. It's more stylish than the plain-Jane Caprice wagon and doesn't have the garish wood-grain trim of the Roadmasters. I only wish it had the plusher seats of the Buicks, though these are quite comfortable for 6+ hour- long trips. I've put nearly 40,000 miles on this car in one year, and I'm looking forward to more worry-free driving up to and over 200,000 miles.

