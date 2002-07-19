  1. Home
Used 1992 Oldsmobile Custom Cruiser

1991 Oldsmobile Custom Cruiser 4 Dr STD Wagon
(6)

Used 1992 Oldsmobile Custom Cruiser

Edmunds' Expert Review

What to expect

1992 Highlights

A more powerful 5.7-liter V8 is newly optional.
Used 1992 Oldsmobile Custom Cruiser pricing

1992 Oldsmobile Custom Cruiser price drops

Consumer reviews

Read what other owners think about the 1992 Oldsmobile Custom Cruiser.

5 star reviews: 83%
4 star reviews: 17%
3 star reviews: 0%
2 star reviews: 0%
1 star reviews: 0%
Average user rating: 4.8 stars based on 6 total reviews

Trending topics in reviews

  • fuel efficiency
  • appearance
  • reliability & manufacturing quality
  • ride quality
  • driving experience
  • value
  • comfort
  • road noise
  • spaciousness
  • engine

Most helpful consumer reviews

5 out of 5 stars, One cool wagon
B Haver,

First of all 92 was the last year of a RWD V8 car for olds. Also its the last fullsize wagon to be ever made by olds. The car is very rare. 7663 made in 1991 and 4347 made in 1992. Car runs very good even with 93,000 miles. Easily accepts Modifications from Chevy Caprice of Impala SS parts. Its an awsome car

4 out of 5 stars, Great Car
Bumpht,

I'm the second owner. The first owner purchased the car in November of 1992 and it onlt had 52000 miles when I bought it. It has over 100k now. It rides and drives great. It also have been faily reliable and gets ok milage for its size. It has the 350 v8 which is a good engine.

4.625 out of 5 stars, Gr8 Car
shorenuff65,

Extremely reliable and versatile. Best of both worlds with big size and good gas mileage for it's size. These cars have it WAY over SUVs and Mini Vans in terms of cargo/passenger capacity, fuel economy, annual operating/repair costs, and the super smooth comfortable ride.

5 out of 5 stars, Excellent Car
Archipelago,

Excellent reliability. It carries everything ... cargo and people. Excellent styling. Never out dated. I bought new and have had very minimal repairs over the years

See all 6 reviews

Features & Specs

4dr Wagon features & specs
4dr Wagon
N/A
MPG 15 city / 23 hwy
Seats 0
4-speed automatic
Gas
170 hp @ 4200 rpm
See all Used 1992 Oldsmobile Custom Cruiser features & specs

Safety

IIHS Rating

The Insurance Institute of Highway Safety uses extensive crash tests to determine car safety.

Side Impact TestNot Tested
Roof Strength TestNot Tested
Rear Crash Protection / Head RestraintNot Tested
IIHS Small Overlap Front TestNot Tested
Moderate Overlap Front Test
0
FAQ

    More about the 1992 Oldsmobile Custom Cruiser

    Used 1992 Oldsmobile Custom Cruiser Overview

    The Used 1992 Oldsmobile Custom Cruiser is offered in the following submodels: Custom Cruiser Wagon. Available styles include 4dr Wagon.

    What do people think of the 1992 Oldsmobile Custom Cruiser?

    Consumer ratings and reviews are also available for the 1992 Oldsmobile Custom Cruiser and all its trim types. Overall, Edmunds users rate the 1992 Custom Cruiser 4.8 on a scale of 1 to 5 stars. Edmunds consumer reviews allow users to sift through aggregated consumer reviews to understand what other drivers are saying about any vehicle in our database. Detailed rating breakdowns (including performance, comfort, value, interior, exterior design, build quality, and reliability) are available as well to provide shoppers with a comprehensive understanding of why customers like the 1992 Custom Cruiser.

