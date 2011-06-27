I have made the effort to search for one of these for almost over a year. Let me tell you, it was well worth the wait! I was lucky enough to find an all gold Custom Cruiser! One of the rarest color combos out there! I am 16, and so far it is an awesome first car! Nothing on the road comes close to the overall value of the Custom Cruiser! It has room, comfort, quality, originality, luxury, smooth ride, great mileage for its size, and pretty decent performance for a car over 4,000 lbs! I strongly suggest anyone to seek out one of these. With just alittle more than 12,000 ever made in '91-'92, it may be challanging to find a nice one. If you keep looking, you will not be disapointed!

