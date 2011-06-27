Used 1992 Oldsmobile Custom Cruiser Consumer Reviews

One cool wagon B Haver , 07/19/2002 2 of 2 people found this review helpful First of all 92 was the last year of a RWD V8 car for olds. Also its the last fullsize wagon to be ever made by olds. The car is very rare. 7663 made in 1991 and 4347 made in 1992. Car runs very good even with 93,000 miles. Easily accepts Modifications from Chevy Caprice of Impala SS parts. Its an awsome car Report Abuse

Great Car Bumpht , 12/20/2002 0 of 1 people found this review helpful I'm the second owner. The first owner purchased the car in November of 1992 and it onlt had 52000 miles when I bought it. It has over 100k now. It rides and drives great. It also have been faily reliable and gets ok milage for its size. It has the 350 v8 which is a good engine. Report Abuse

Gr8 Car shorenuff65 , 08/08/2008 0 of 0 people found this review helpful Extremely reliable and versatile. Best of both worlds with big size and good gas mileage for it's size. These cars have it WAY over SUVs and Mini Vans in terms of cargo/passenger capacity, fuel economy, annual operating/repair costs, and the super smooth comfortable ride. Report Abuse

Excellent Car Archipelago , 01/25/2004 0 of 0 people found this review helpful Excellent reliability. It carries everything ... cargo and people. Excellent styling. Never out dated. I bought new and have had very minimal repairs over the years Report Abuse