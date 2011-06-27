Used 1992 Oldsmobile Custom Cruiser Consumer Reviews
One cool wagon
First of all 92 was the last year of a RWD V8 car for olds. Also its the last fullsize wagon to be ever made by olds. The car is very rare. 7663 made in 1991 and 4347 made in 1992. Car runs very good even with 93,000 miles. Easily accepts Modifications from Chevy Caprice of Impala SS parts. Its an awsome car
Great Car
I'm the second owner. The first owner purchased the car in November of 1992 and it onlt had 52000 miles when I bought it. It has over 100k now. It rides and drives great. It also have been faily reliable and gets ok milage for its size. It has the 350 v8 which is a good engine.
Gr8 Car
Extremely reliable and versatile. Best of both worlds with big size and good gas mileage for it's size. These cars have it WAY over SUVs and Mini Vans in terms of cargo/passenger capacity, fuel economy, annual operating/repair costs, and the super smooth comfortable ride.
Excellent Car
Excellent reliability. It carries everything ... cargo and people. Excellent styling. Never out dated. I bought new and have had very minimal repairs over the years
Wonderful Car!
Wonderful car. Wish they still made them. We're the second owners of this beauty. Minimal repairs, great ride, excellent gas mileage, lots of power, lots of room, and it never goes out of style.
Sponsored cars related to the Custom Cruiser
Related Used 1992 Oldsmobile Custom Cruiser info
Shop used vehicles in your area
- Used Ford C-Max Hybrid
- Used Mercedes-Benz CLS-Class 2006
- Used Chevrolet Cruze 2014
- Used Ram 2500 2016
- Used Chevrolet Malibu 2009
- Used Acura TL 2007
- Used Chrysler 300 2014
- Used Lexus IS 300 2017
- Used BMW 7 Series 2017
- Used Cadillac XT5 2017
Popular new car reviews and ratings
- 2019 Titan XD
- 2020 Challenger
- Acura ILX 2019
- Audi A4 2019
- 2019 Ford Taurus
- Mercedes-Benz CLS-Class 2019
- 2021 Porsche Cayenne News
- 2019 86
- 2021 Toyota 86 News
- BMW X3 M 2021
Vehicle rankings by type
- Best Hybrids
- Best Electric Cars
- Best Trucks
- Best Minivans
- Best Hatchbacks
- Best Convertibles
- Best Coupes
- Best Wagons