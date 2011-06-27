Used 1996 Oldsmobile Ciera Consumer Reviews
Attached To My Olds
I bought the car when it was 5 years old.It had 39,000 miles on it. I liked the car on the first test drive. I am quite attached to my 96 Olds now and take care of it with TLC. I read on another review: QUOTE "I've had to replace the battery several times and the "service engine soon" light stays on all the time." The same for me but it's OK. I will have a hard time to part with this car. It looks like new (had body work done) had a remote starter installed, added Oldsmobile mudflaps and wire wheel covers. It's a sharp looking car. I have spent the most for repairs this year but I knew that was coming and I was willing to make the repair investments. I love my 96 Oldsmobile !
No Major Problems After Eleven Years!
I have two '96 Cierras. The other one is a 4-door sedan. My wagon has 108,000 miles on it while my daughter has 132,000 miles on her college bound four door. The wagon has just had the water pump and fuel pump replaced for the first time shortly after it turned 100,000 miles and the drive belt was replaced at 80,000. It's comfortable and the fuel economy - especially on trips is very good. Both get exactly what the EPA reports - about 20 mpg in town, and 29 to 30 mpg on trips. The 3.1 V6 engine combined with a four speed automatic (overdrive) transmission does the trick. Even my 3-speed auto '90 Corolla doesn't deliver 30 mpg on the highway! The sedan had a top manifold leak at 125,000 miles, so I'm watching for similar problems with the wagon. It's OK so far.
Great Care
Great Car to get around in. Great on fuel consumption.
Love <3 MyOldie Olds but goodie!!! ***** Q
I bought this car in 2006 from an estate sale with 24,000 miles on it. I bought it for to drive because I wanted an inexpensive car to drive that I would have to have liability insurance,and since I had two sons in college I had to cut down on expensive wherever I could. I have enjoyed driving this car, it has been reliable, only upkeep with only regular maintance. I've been ask it I wanted to sell it more than a few times since I've had it. It is 20 yrs old and am still driving it, I actually think it is better looking than a lot of the newer cars on the road now, it has more character and is to me a classic. I have a chance to buy a 2013 Altima at a bargain price but I don't want to part with my old Olds. It has served me well, I love my 1996 Olds!!!! <3
discouraging.
I've had this car a little over a year now, and I'm aching to be rid of it. you feel every bump in the road, and although the seats are very comfortable, its not a pleasant ride. there's rust and holes in the rear, it's slow, its awful on gas, and I've put so much money into it, its not even worth it. my door doesn't open when i unlock it, my battery died twice, I've had my brakes done twice, new oil, and fluids, my windshield wiper fluid doesn't come out. It's nothing special, and shouldn't have this many problems considering I bought it from an eighty year old woman who used to to drive to church. Waste of my money and time.
