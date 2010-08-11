Used 1996 Oldsmobile Ciera for Sale Near Me
No matching vehicles found, please update your search criteria
Near ZIP
Enter your ZIP code to show only
relevant vehicles for sale nearby
relevant vehicles for sale nearby
No matching inventory found.
There are no vehicles available at this time that match your search criteria. Consider expanding your search or save this search to get notified when matching inventory is available.
You may be interested in one of the following Oldsmobile Ciera searches:
There are no pages to show
Consumer Reviews for the Oldsmobile Ciera
Read recent reviews for the Oldsmobile Ciera
Write a reviewSee all 24 reviews
Overall Consumer Rating3.824 Reviews
Report abuse
Kiki,11/08/2010
I bought the car when it was 5 years old.It had 39,000 miles on it. I liked the car on the first test drive. I am quite attached to my 96 Olds now and take care of it with TLC. I read on another review: QUOTE "I've had to replace the battery several times and the "service engine soon" light stays on all the time." The same for me but it's OK. I will have a hard time to part with this car. It looks like new (had body work done) had a remote starter installed, added Oldsmobile mudflaps and wire wheel covers. It's a sharp looking car. I have spent the most for repairs this year but I knew that was coming and I was willing to make the repair investments. I love my 96 Oldsmobile !
Related Oldsmobile Ciera info
Used vehicles for sale
- Used Kia Soul EV 2018
- Used Volkswagen Beetle Convertible 2015
- Used Volkswagen Golf R 2015
- Used Cadillac Escalade 2011
- Used Nissan Titan 2013
- Used Lincoln MKT 2014
- Used Mazda 2 2012
- Used Hyundai Genesis Coupe 2011
- Used Nissan Frontier 2013
- Used Volvo XC90 2014
- Used Mercedes-Benz AMG GT 2017
- Used Nissan Frontier 2011
- Used Chevrolet Express Cargo 2017
- Used Cadillac ATS Coupe 2016
- Used Audi A3 2010
- Used Toyota Prius c 2013
Shop used vehicles by model
- Used Ferrari F12 Berlinetta
- Used Volvo S60
- Used BMW X4
- Used Buick Lucerne
- Used Chevrolet Captiva Sport
- Used Nissan NV Cargo
- Used Cadillac DTS
- Used Lexus ES 300h
- Used Chevrolet TrailBlazer
- Used Chevrolet Sonic
- Used Maserati GranTurismo Convertible
- Used INFINITI Q60 Convertible
- Used MINI Clubman
Shop used models by city
- Used INFINITI G35 Frisco TX
- Used INFINITI G35 Gilbert AZ
- Used Cadillac CTS Lancaster PA
- Used Toyota Highlander Beaumont TX
- Used Mazda CX-9 Bronx NY
- Used Mazda MX-5 Miata Jacksonville FL
- Used Ram Promaster Cargo Van Modesto CA
- Used Chevrolet Silverado 2500HD Fairfax VA
- Used Lexus ES 350 Rockville MD
- Used Mercedes-Benz G-Class Bronx NY
Shop used model years by city
- Used Ford Mustang 2018 Everett WA
- Used Hyundai Elantra 2018 San Diego CA
- Used Ford Mustang 2018 Houston TX
Popular new car reviews and ratings
- 2019 Hyundai Santa Fe
- 2019 Ranger
- 2019 Ford F-250 Super Duty
- Subaru Forester 2019
- 2020 Q60
- 2019 300
- 2019 Sentra
- 2019 Jeep Wrangler
- 2019 Honda Odyssey
- 2019 Kia K5
- 2020 BMW M8
- Ford Escape 2019
- 2019 Chevrolet Blazer
- 2019 XC60
- 2021 Volkswagen Tiguan News
- 2019 Volkswagen Tiguan
- 2021 Subaru Crosstrek News
- 2020 Ford Escape
- 2019 BMW X5
- 2019 Lexus RX 450h