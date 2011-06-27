Used 1995 Oldsmobile Ciera Sedan Consumer Reviews

oldsmobile, cutless ciera CIERRA,CUTLESS , 11/19/2009 1 of 1 people found this review helpful this has been a good car for us as we need to have one that is dependable.I have a scooter hoist on the back to carry my scooter as I am disabled Report Abuse

Excellent car turbine , 07/07/2002 1 of 1 people found this review helpful This car is great! I have had nly minor repairs as with any car that is driven. I have never had suh a reliable car in my life.

nightmare vehicle autos78 , 06/18/2013 1 of 1 people found this review helpful I must be the only one to negatively comment on this car but it has not served us well. We had to repair the alternator, engine, ignition, transmission and replace the batterys 3 times turn signals 2 times and coolent compartment 1 time. It only had about 65k miles on it which is bad since this is a total figure. I could see the metal bars behind the seat cloth, the radio sounded bad even with good signal, and I could look down at the road through the rear passenger door. I even nicknamed it the Christmas car because when it did run the engine sounded like jingle bells.

Still going... Owen , 05/13/2004 1 of 1 people found this review helpful Have racked up 161,000 miles thus far. Engine doesn't use a drop of oil yet, and it hasn't needed anything but scheduled maintenance. Transmission lasted to 129,000 and then ate itself. Had original rebuilt and runs flawlessly. Still gets almost 30mpg on the highway with the 3.1 V6. No, it's not remotely exciting, but when they make essentially the same model for like 13 years, the kinks are pretty well ironed out by the end of the product cycle.