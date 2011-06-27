  1. Home
Used 1995 Oldsmobile Ciera Sedan Consumer Reviews

oldsmobile, cutless ciera

CIERRA,CUTLESS, 11/19/2009
this has been a good car for us as we need to have one that is dependable.I have a scooter hoist on the back to carry my scooter as I am disabled

Excellent car

turbine, 07/07/2002
This car is great! I have had nly minor repairs as with any car that is driven. I have never had suh a reliable car in my life.

nightmare vehicle

autos78, 06/18/2013
I must be the only one to negatively comment on this car but it has not served us well. We had to repair the alternator, engine, ignition, transmission and replace the batterys 3 times turn signals 2 times and coolent compartment 1 time. It only had about 65k miles on it which is bad since this is a total figure. I could see the metal bars behind the seat cloth, the radio sounded bad even with good signal, and I could look down at the road through the rear passenger door. I even nicknamed it the Christmas car because when it did run the engine sounded like jingle bells.

Still going...

Owen, 05/13/2004
Have racked up 161,000 miles thus far. Engine doesn't use a drop of oil yet, and it hasn't needed anything but scheduled maintenance. Transmission lasted to 129,000 and then ate itself. Had original rebuilt and runs flawlessly. Still gets almost 30mpg on the highway with the 3.1 V6. No, it's not remotely exciting, but when they make essentially the same model for like 13 years, the kinks are pretty well ironed out by the end of the product cycle.

Not bad, something seems fishy though

Danni, 02/20/2003
The only reason i actually got the car is cause of the low mileage, not to mention the $3800 price tag (about $400 under retail value). Access to the oil filter is not that great. At first the ride was near silent, but i can slightly hear the engine now, and on the highway i get the filling that the engine keeps losing power, but overall, the car is much better then my previous one, I hope it lasts at least until 100k. I also ditched the annoying and weak-powered GM radio for a nice powerful Jensen MP3/CD player.

