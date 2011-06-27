Used 1995 Oldsmobile Aurora Consumer Reviews

my aurora brianeaton , 07/05/2011 3 of 3 people found this review helpful I have a 1995 oldsmobile aurora it is one of two i have a 1972 chevelle ss and i would love to get my aurora in tip top shape bout to rebuild it all i recomend keeping a car like this it is a family/ sports car and im not getting rid of mine any time soon Report Abuse

Great car mitch , 04/02/2005 3 of 3 people found this review helpful I haved owned this car 5 years. It is a cruiser. Very comfortable ride. Great sound system. It gets 20 mpg in town and 26 on the highway. Replaced starter myself and the AC compressor was replaced. Lots of power. The styling is timeless. Lots of room in the car and in the trunk. Love the car. Report Abuse

Best Used Car Value!!!!!!!!! SteVB , 02/26/2002 1 of 1 people found this review helpful Highly recommended to anyone (NOT LOOKING FOR A CHEAP CAR) as an excellent used car value. Cannot beat the options,comfort,performance,safety,and styling of this car. However ,this is not a "cheap" car, so to all you cheap people-stick with the dull but affordable Chevrolet.This car is for those with class,not afraid to maintain class. Report Abuse

1995 Olds Aurora Nobrakes , 03/06/2002 1 of 1 people found this review helpful I purchased my Aurora used. After replacing a bad crank sensor, the car runs great. Everything works on it and I have not had any major problems. The car is very quiet and smooth. Overall I am very satisfied with this vehicle but I am worried that it will have no resale value. Report Abuse