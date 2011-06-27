  1. Home
Used 1995 Oldsmobile Aurora Consumer Reviews

my aurora

brianeaton, 07/05/2011
I have a 1995 oldsmobile aurora it is one of two i have a 1972 chevelle ss and i would love to get my aurora in tip top shape bout to rebuild it all i recomend keeping a car like this it is a family/ sports car and im not getting rid of mine any time soon

Great car

mitch, 04/02/2005
I haved owned this car 5 years. It is a cruiser. Very comfortable ride. Great sound system. It gets 20 mpg in town and 26 on the highway. Replaced starter myself and the AC compressor was replaced. Lots of power. The styling is timeless. Lots of room in the car and in the trunk. Love the car.

Best Used Car Value!!!!!!!!!

SteVB, 02/26/2002
Highly recommended to anyone (NOT LOOKING FOR A CHEAP CAR) as an excellent used car value. Cannot beat the options,comfort,performance,safety,and styling of this car. However ,this is not a "cheap" car, so to all you cheap people-stick with the dull but affordable Chevrolet.This car is for those with class,not afraid to maintain class.

1995 Olds Aurora

Nobrakes, 03/06/2002
I purchased my Aurora used. After replacing a bad crank sensor, the car runs great. Everything works on it and I have not had any major problems. The car is very quiet and smooth. Overall I am very satisfied with this vehicle but I am worried that it will have no resale value.

gotta love the Aurora

jasrod, 01/18/2003
When we bought this car we paid $15,000. We could not believe that we could buy a car this fantastic for that price! We were sure that the entire engine would fall out in a few months considering the value of this car when it was new. Almost 4 years later we have only replaced one valve and 2 belts for normal wear-and-tear. What an amazing value! The only downside is the quick depreciation. This is probably the prettiest car we will ever own.

