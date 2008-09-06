Used 2004 Oldsmobile Alero
- Sleek styling, brisk performance and handling, user-friendly cockpit design, well-equipped standard model.
- Low-grade interior materials, poor frontal offset crash test score, numb steering, poor resale value.
The Alero combines attractive styling, capable engines and extensive standard equipment, but it's hard to recommend a car in its last year of production.
Excellent used car buy. Does everything well at bargain basement price. Last of the low cg gm midsize vehicles. Recently put 245 45 16 series bridgestone potenza tires and handling is phenomenal. (have owned corvettes, lotus, and Audi a-4 turbos) 6 cyl auto mpg over 26 at real speed (75 mph+).
I bought my car used 2 years ago and it now has 174,000 miles on it and it's still going strong. Only problems I have had was the fuel pump and the alternator went out. Oh and the pass key thing had problems but there is a easy fix for that if you Google it and it consists of a inexpensive diode being soldered into the wiring. Would I recommend this car even with the high miles mine has.... You bet I would.
I love my Alero. It has the 4 cylinder redesigned engine and I could not want more. The ride is very comfortable and the highway driving is exceptional. It hugs the road and "drives itself." I've never had a better steering car. GM got it right with steering ratio, turning effort, return, etc. its the best. Low noise level at highway speed is exceptional. NO wind noise. All around a great car. Also,factory speakers sound great, no need to upgrade.
we bought this car with around 15,000 miles on it, and there is now around 96,000 on it, and the only thing i have ever had to do to it is have the passlock replaced and brakes, never one single problem with this car ever. this has to be one of the most reliable, bang for the buck, i have ever purchaced. i have even put on a magnaflow cat back and a K&N intake on it and watched the MPG rise even higher, on high way i can manage over 30+ mpg and i even have a V-6 and over 200hp now. if your in the market for a great car and by the years passing pretty cheap now. jump on it. im 26 and this is my 15th car and best one to date for reliability.
|GL2 4dr Sedan
3.4L 6cyl 4A
|MPG
|18 city / 27 hwy
|Seats 5
|4-speed automatic
|Gas
|170 hp @ 4800 rpm
|GX 4dr Sedan
2.2L 4cyl 4A
|MPG
|21 city / 31 hwy
|Seats 5
|4-speed automatic
|Gas
|140 hp @ 5600 rpm
|GLS 4dr Sedan
3.4L 6cyl 4A
|MPG
|18 city / 27 hwy
|Seats 5
|4-speed automatic
|Gas
|170 hp @ 4800 rpm
|GL1 4dr Sedan
2.2L 4cyl 4A
|MPG
|21 city / 31 hwy
|Seats 5
|4-speed automatic
|Gas
|140 hp @ 5600 rpm
NHTSA Overall Rating
The National Highway Transportation Safety Administration offers independent analysis.
|Frontal Barrier Crash Rating
|Rating
|Overall
|Not Rated
|Driver
|4 / 5
|Passenger
|5 / 5
|Side Crash Rating
|Rating
|Overall
|Not Rated
|Side Barrier Rating
|Rating
|Overall
|Not Rated
|Driver
|1 / 5
|Passenger
|4 / 5
|Combined Side Barrier & Pole Ratings
|Rating
|Front Seat
|Not Rated
|Back Seat
|Not Rated
|Rollover
|Rating
|Rollover
|4 / 5
|Dynamic Test Result
|No Tip
|Risk Of Rollover
|Not Rated
The least-expensive 2004 Oldsmobile Alero is the 2004 Oldsmobile Alero GX 4dr Sedan (2.2L 4cyl 4A). Including destination charge, it arrives with a Manufacturer's Suggested Retail Price (MSRP) of about $18,485.
Other versions include:
- GL2 4dr Sedan (3.4L 6cyl 4A) which starts at $21,985
- GX 4dr Sedan (2.2L 4cyl 4A) which starts at $18,485
- GLS 4dr Sedan (3.4L 6cyl 4A) which starts at $23,085
- GL1 4dr Sedan (2.2L 4cyl 4A) which starts at $20,435
Used 2004 Oldsmobile Alero Overview
The Used 2004 Oldsmobile Alero is offered in the following submodels: Alero Sedan, Alero Coupe. Available styles include GL2 4dr Sedan (3.4L 6cyl 4A), GX 4dr Sedan (2.2L 4cyl 4A), GLS 4dr Sedan (3.4L 6cyl 4A), GL1 4dr Sedan (2.2L 4cyl 4A), GX 2dr Coupe (2.2L 4cyl 4A), GL2 2dr Coupe (3.4L 6cyl 4A), GLS 2dr Coupe (3.4L 6cyl 4A), and GL1 2dr Coupe (2.2L 4cyl 4A).
Consumer ratings and reviews are also available for the 2004 Oldsmobile Alero and all its trim types. Overall, Edmunds users rate the 2004 Alero 4.5 on a scale of 1 to 5 stars. Edmunds consumer reviews allow users to sift through aggregated consumer reviews to understand what other drivers are saying about any vehicle in our database. Detailed rating breakdowns (including performance, comfort, value, interior, exterior design, build quality, and reliability) are available as well to provide shoppers with a comprehensive understanding of why customers like the 2004 Alero.
