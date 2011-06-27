  1. Home
Used 1996 Oldsmobile Achieva Sedan Consumer Reviews

More about the 1996 Achieva
5(50%)4(50%)3(0%)2(0%)1(0%)
4.5
4 reviews
Love the car

Grandma Gee, 11/15/2003
2 of 3 people found this review helpful

I've had this car for 8 years and it has been very dependable. The only real problems were an air condition problem that was finally rectified, but I blame the service department at the dealership for not fixing it the first time. It has also required two sets of brakes. Otherwise it has been very dependable and still drives and looks like a new car.

Very Happy

Rookie, 03/25/2003
2 of 3 people found this review helpful

I bought my Achieva used with 32,000 miles on it. Today, I have over 164,000 miles and it's still going. The biggest repair I've so far is I needed a new power stearing unit. There is a problem with the ignition- key release--they key doesn't come out of the column key release very easy at times. The Achieva was a good purchase, very reliable and a great value.

96 OLDS

LIFEJACKET, 09/04/2002
0 of 0 people found this review helpful

This has been a great car the only thing I have been in the shop for is a water pump at about 60000 miles the front brakes wear fast. I just changed my trans oil at 130000 miles I like this car.

The King of Boring Cars

Michael Mote, 10/01/2019
SL 4dr Sedan
0 of 0 people found this review helpful

I adore this car. It’s not particularly stylish, but not ugly. The 2.4L 4 cylinder isn’t GM’s best, but it still packs a little punch, even with the 4 speed automatic, rather than the 5 speed manual. The steering on mine still feels very tight and it handles great. Mine is currently sitting at around 20-22 MPG because I only do city driving, but the highway does bring out some of the little flaws in the car. Wind noise is astonishingly loud, as is the exhaust when you put your foot down. But the amazing speakers and comfy seats will make you forget about that pretty quickly. My car is not equipped with cruise control, which is a minor annoyance, but if you’re considering one of these, you should check if it has it. Overall, I love it and hope mine lasts for another 10 years

