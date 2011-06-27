Used 1996 Oldsmobile Achieva Sedan Consumer Reviews

Love the car Grandma Gee , 11/15/2003 2 of 3 people found this review helpful I've had this car for 8 years and it has been very dependable. The only real problems were an air condition problem that was finally rectified, but I blame the service department at the dealership for not fixing it the first time. It has also required two sets of brakes. Otherwise it has been very dependable and still drives and looks like a new car. Report Abuse

Very Happy Rookie , 03/25/2003 2 of 3 people found this review helpful I bought my Achieva used with 32,000 miles on it. Today, I have over 164,000 miles and it's still going. The biggest repair I've so far is I needed a new power stearing unit. There is a problem with the ignition- key release--they key doesn't come out of the column key release very easy at times. The Achieva was a good purchase, very reliable and a great value.

96 OLDS LIFEJACKET , 09/04/2002 0 of 0 people found this review helpful This has been a great car the only thing I have been in the shop for is a water pump at about 60000 miles the front brakes wear fast. I just changed my trans oil at 130000 miles I like this car.