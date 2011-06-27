Used 1996 Oldsmobile Achieva Sedan Consumer Reviews
Love the car
I've had this car for 8 years and it has been very dependable. The only real problems were an air condition problem that was finally rectified, but I blame the service department at the dealership for not fixing it the first time. It has also required two sets of brakes. Otherwise it has been very dependable and still drives and looks like a new car.
Very Happy
I bought my Achieva used with 32,000 miles on it. Today, I have over 164,000 miles and it's still going. The biggest repair I've so far is I needed a new power stearing unit. There is a problem with the ignition- key release--they key doesn't come out of the column key release very easy at times. The Achieva was a good purchase, very reliable and a great value.
96 OLDS
This has been a great car the only thing I have been in the shop for is a water pump at about 60000 miles the front brakes wear fast. I just changed my trans oil at 130000 miles I like this car.
The King of Boring Cars
I adore this car. It’s not particularly stylish, but not ugly. The 2.4L 4 cylinder isn’t GM’s best, but it still packs a little punch, even with the 4 speed automatic, rather than the 5 speed manual. The steering on mine still feels very tight and it handles great. Mine is currently sitting at around 20-22 MPG because I only do city driving, but the highway does bring out some of the little flaws in the car. Wind noise is astonishingly loud, as is the exhaust when you put your foot down. But the amazing speakers and comfy seats will make you forget about that pretty quickly. My car is not equipped with cruise control, which is a minor annoyance, but if you’re considering one of these, you should check if it has it. Overall, I love it and hope mine lasts for another 10 years
Sponsored cars related to the Achieva
Related Used 1996 Oldsmobile Achieva Sedan info
Shop used vehicles in your area
- Used Acura RDX 2017
- Used Ford Explorer 2015
- Used Ford Mustang 2004
- Used Jeep Wrangler 2010
- Used BMW 3 Series 2015
- Used Chevrolet Impala 2017
- Used Honda Accord 2009
- Used Jeep Grand Cherokee 2016
- Used Volkswagen Jetta
- Used Toyota Corolla 2018
Popular new car reviews and ratings
- Buick LaCrosse 2019
- 2020 Porsche 718 Cayman
- 2020 Hyundai Ioniq Electric
- Lexus RX 350L 2020
- 2020 Ioniq Hybrid
- Toyota RAV4 Hybrid 2019
- 2020 Nissan NV200
- 2020 XC90
- 2019 BMW ALPINA B7
- 2020 X2
Vehicle rankings by type
- Best SUVs
- Best Sedans
- Best Hybrids
- Best Electric Cars
- Best Trucks
- Best Minivans
- Best Hatchbacks
- Best Convertibles
Other models to consider
- Toyota Corolla 2019
- Toyota Corolla Hatchback 2021
- 2020 RAV4
- 2020 Prius Prime
- Toyota Highlander 2020
- 2021 Toyota Corolla Hybrid
- 2019 Toyota Camry
- Toyota RAV4 Hybrid 2019
- 2020 Mirai
- 2019 4Runner