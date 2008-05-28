Used 1996 Oldsmobile Achieva for Sale Near Me

Achieva Reviews & Specs

Good Old Car
Young Gal,05/28/2008
My 1996 2 door V6 automatic Achieva is a great car, overall it's been very dependable. It was purchased for me about 5 1/2 years ago. If I was to pick a car, this would not be it, but since it was purchased for me I can't complain. It's been a great car, fun to drive with lots of power. The style and look of the car is very "grandparent'ish" but the two door is much better than four door at least. Good back up car to drive to and from work or as a kids first car, nothing to fancy. And gets pretty good gas mileage. Now that its over 12 years old its starting to see some problems with water leaking in, but drill a few holes in the floor and its manageable. Overall, it's been a good ride.
