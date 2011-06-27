Used 2007 Nissan Xterra SUV Consumer Reviews
One fast SUV
Getting on the interstates in Virginia can be challenging at best, the on ramps are short and drivers not willing to let any one on. But in this SUV I don't need anyone to let me over! I just depress the accelerator and whoa! The performance on this vehicle is amazing. This vehicle performs like a sports car the look of it is so deceiving; it looks like your average SUV. Well all I have to say is don't judge a book by its cover!
Excellent SUV
I bought the 2007 Xterra used, to replace my 17 year old pickup Mazda (Ranger) pickup truck as my daily driver. I needed something with a backseat, as I have kids to drive around now. The Xterra is great. I've owned several trucks and SUVs, and this has the strongest V6 engine I've ever regularly driven. Merging on the interstate or passing is no problem at all, the Xterra gets it done. Handles amazingly well. The Xterra is not loaded up with bells and whistles, which is exactly what I wanted. I don't need all of those odds and ends, that I probably wouldn't use anyway, breaking on me. The cargo area is not carpeted, it is all durable plastics, which is perfect for throwing whatever muddy stuff/tools/kid's sports equipment/wet dog you have back there. The only upgrade I made on mine was to pull the factory radio out and put in a touch screen system with bluetooth and backup camera (Pioneer touch screen radio and camera cost me $230 total from Amazon), and I only did that because I don't carry around CDs any longer. Nissan's slogan for this vehicle was "Everything you need, nothing you don't," and that is 100% the case. Mine is now 11 years old and has 96K miles on it, and I've never had a single issue with it. Do your regular maintenance and these things will last a long time. However, if you do own or buy a 2007, do yourself a favor and do the transmission radiator bypass. This will save you from a costly transmission replacement in the future. It will take you 30 minutes and about $20 bucks. Don't know how to turn wrenches? Get your mechanic to do it. Google this problem, there are tons of complaints about it, Nissan should have done a recall on these radiators. The fix is very easy. I did this to mine right after I learned about this issue and I've never had a problem. The only complaint I have ever had about my Xterra, is that the EPA gas mileage estimates are almost a flat out lie. I drive like a grandpa in the city (and don't do 100 mph on the interstate, modest offroading), and I've never done better than 13 mpg in the city. I typically do 11-12. Highway is about 18. As long as you do the transmission radiator bypass and plan to spend some dough on fuel, this vehicle should last you a long time.
Update Report From October, 2010
42,500 Miles. Still under factory warranty - timing chain is being replaced. Gas mileage started dropping, so am having fuel service, including cleaning of fuel injectors and de-carbon valves. Rear shocks will be replaced with Bilstein shocks. Have received two notices from Nissan extending warranties on fuel sensor assembly to 60,000 miles and the radiator assembly to 72,000. Feeling concerned about the mechanical reliability of this vehicle. Thought the Xterra would have held up better than this. Bought new and have owned the Xterra for three and a half years.
Xterra 4x4
Great truck to drive on and off road. Very easy to maintain. Works very well off road, I've never been stuck or left stranded. Great vehicle in the snow, mud, rain, sand, and anything else you can throw at it
4x4 OR
I have had my 07 OR for a few weeks now. I find the fit and finish above average. The ride is smooth for a big tired SUV. Plenty of power and the truck gets up to highway speeds very quickly. The X tracks like a true 4x4 and requires a little feed back on the highway to keep it going straight.
