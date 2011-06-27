Used 2007 Nissan Xterra SUV Consumer Reviews

Jose , 04/29/2018 SE 4dr SUV (4.0L 6cyl 5A)

I bought the 2007 Xterra used, to replace my 17 year old pickup Mazda (Ranger) pickup truck as my daily driver. I needed something with a backseat, as I have kids to drive around now. The Xterra is great. I've owned several trucks and SUVs, and this has the strongest V6 engine I've ever regularly driven. Merging on the interstate or passing is no problem at all, the Xterra gets it done. Handles amazingly well. The Xterra is not loaded up with bells and whistles, which is exactly what I wanted. I don't need all of those odds and ends, that I probably wouldn't use anyway, breaking on me. The cargo area is not carpeted, it is all durable plastics, which is perfect for throwing whatever muddy stuff/tools/kid's sports equipment/wet dog you have back there. The only upgrade I made on mine was to pull the factory radio out and put in a touch screen system with bluetooth and backup camera (Pioneer touch screen radio and camera cost me $230 total from Amazon), and I only did that because I don't carry around CDs any longer. Nissan's slogan for this vehicle was "Everything you need, nothing you don't," and that is 100% the case. Mine is now 11 years old and has 96K miles on it, and I've never had a single issue with it. Do your regular maintenance and these things will last a long time. However, if you do own or buy a 2007, do yourself a favor and do the transmission radiator bypass. This will save you from a costly transmission replacement in the future. It will take you 30 minutes and about $20 bucks. Don't know how to turn wrenches? Get your mechanic to do it. Google this problem, there are tons of complaints about it, Nissan should have done a recall on these radiators. The fix is very easy. I did this to mine right after I learned about this issue and I've never had a problem. The only complaint I have ever had about my Xterra, is that the EPA gas mileage estimates are almost a flat out lie. I drive like a grandpa in the city (and don't do 100 mph on the interstate, modest offroading), and I've never done better than 13 mpg in the city. I typically do 11-12. Highway is about 18. As long as you do the transmission radiator bypass and plan to spend some dough on fuel, this vehicle should last you a long time.