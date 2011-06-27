  1. Home
2020 Nissan Versa Sedan Consumer Reviews

4.0
7 reviews
Fun, zippy, gas saver!

MistaT, 12/05/2019
S 4dr Sedan (1.6L 4cyl 5M)
I am a car guy, and the Versa is not really know for being for us car guys/gals. BUT, this car is very fun! The interior and exterior styling looks awesome, and is easy to clean/wash. Truck space is huge, and space is plentiful. I have the 5-speed with the 1.6 liter engine (HR16DE). Contrary to what others say, it accelerates nicely, and I am currently getting 45 mpg (empty car, highway miles). The only complaint I have is I feel there should have been a 6-speed transmission. The engine screams at 3,500RPM @ 70mph. As for reliability, it has not given me any issues. I'll come back in a few years and let you know...

Outstanding!

Spiderman, 03/02/2020
SR 4dr Sedan (1.6L 4cyl CVT)
I researched this car to death before I bought it. I got the SR fully loaded. Love the technology of Android Audio, blind spot, and sensors. Gives a very nimble ride. Get 41 mpg when drive 70-75 mph. Get 50 mpg when drive 60 mph. Seats very comfortable. Very nice sound system. This car is the best deal out there.

Best for the buck!!!

Ned Boston, 04/08/2020
S 4dr Sedan (1.6L 4cyl 5M)
Here’s a list of the features in my 2020 Base vs. 2010 Versa Base: power windows, locks, trunk, mirrors; integrated, full-color integrated Bluetooth audio screen (2010 did not have a radio!); A/C, interior trunk release, auto-dim high beam; cruise control; auto stop from front collision; lane drift warning; back-up camera; rear-backup bumper warning/braking, multiple interior lights; trunk light, window visor mirrors, multiple usb outlets, real seat cup holders, etc! All in a really good looking sedan. I firmly believe Nissan has mistakenly packed too many features in too low a price. Buy.

Super excited!!

Hannah H , 04/15/2020
S 4dr Sedan (1.6L 4cyl 5M)
Iv had this car for a day and I’m already in love with it! Literally the best thing ever. It’s so smooth on the roads!

Beautiful and Efficient

Finch , 10/13/2019
SV 4dr Sedan (1.6L 4cyl CVT)
This car is very smooth on the road! My first Nissan and it is a true beautiful experience. I’m in love with this car!

