2020 Nissan Versa Sedan Consumer Reviews

Fun, zippy, gas saver! MistaT , 12/05/2019 S 4dr Sedan (1.6L 4cyl 5M) 18 of 18 people found this review helpful I am a car guy, and the Versa is not really know for being for us car guys/gals. BUT, this car is very fun! The interior and exterior styling looks awesome, and is easy to clean/wash. Truck space is huge, and space is plentiful. I have the 5-speed with the 1.6 liter engine (HR16DE). Contrary to what others say, it accelerates nicely, and I am currently getting 45 mpg (empty car, highway miles). The only complaint I have is I feel there should have been a 6-speed transmission. The engine screams at 3,500RPM @ 70mph. As for reliability, it has not given me any issues. I'll come back in a few years and let you know... Safety Technology Performance Interior Comfort Reliability Value Report Abuse

Outstanding! Spiderman , 03/02/2020 SR 4dr Sedan (1.6L 4cyl CVT) 11 of 11 people found this review helpful I researched this car to death before I bought it. I got the SR fully loaded. Love the technology of Android Audio, blind spot, and sensors. Gives a very nimble ride. Get 41 mpg when drive 70-75 mph. Get 50 mpg when drive 60 mph. Seats very comfortable. Very nice sound system. This car is the best deal out there. Safety Technology Performance Interior Comfort Reliability Value Report Abuse

Best for the buck!!! Ned Boston , 04/08/2020 S 4dr Sedan (1.6L 4cyl 5M) 8 of 8 people found this review helpful Here’s a list of the features in my 2020 Base vs. 2010 Versa Base: power windows, locks, trunk, mirrors; integrated, full-color integrated Bluetooth audio screen (2010 did not have a radio!); A/C, interior trunk release, auto-dim high beam; cruise control; auto stop from front collision; lane drift warning; back-up camera; rear-backup bumper warning/braking, multiple interior lights; trunk light, window visor mirrors, multiple usb outlets, real seat cup holders, etc! All in a really good looking sedan. I firmly believe Nissan has mistakenly packed too many features in too low a price. Buy. Safety Technology Performance Interior Comfort Reliability Value Report Abuse

Super excited!! Hannah H , 04/15/2020 S 4dr Sedan (1.6L 4cyl 5M) 7 of 7 people found this review helpful Iv had this car for a day and I’m already in love with it! Literally the best thing ever. It’s so smooth on the roads! Safety Technology Performance Interior Comfort Reliability Value Report Abuse