2020 Nissan Versa Sedan Consumer Reviews
Fun, zippy, gas saver!
I am a car guy, and the Versa is not really know for being for us car guys/gals. BUT, this car is very fun! The interior and exterior styling looks awesome, and is easy to clean/wash. Truck space is huge, and space is plentiful. I have the 5-speed with the 1.6 liter engine (HR16DE). Contrary to what others say, it accelerates nicely, and I am currently getting 45 mpg (empty car, highway miles). The only complaint I have is I feel there should have been a 6-speed transmission. The engine screams at 3,500RPM @ 70mph. As for reliability, it has not given me any issues. I'll come back in a few years and let you know...
- Safety
- Technology
- Performance
- Interior
- Comfort
- Reliability
- Value
Outstanding!
I researched this car to death before I bought it. I got the SR fully loaded. Love the technology of Android Audio, blind spot, and sensors. Gives a very nimble ride. Get 41 mpg when drive 70-75 mph. Get 50 mpg when drive 60 mph. Seats very comfortable. Very nice sound system. This car is the best deal out there.
- Safety
- Technology
- Performance
- Interior
- Comfort
- Reliability
- Value
Best for the buck!!!
Here’s a list of the features in my 2020 Base vs. 2010 Versa Base: power windows, locks, trunk, mirrors; integrated, full-color integrated Bluetooth audio screen (2010 did not have a radio!); A/C, interior trunk release, auto-dim high beam; cruise control; auto stop from front collision; lane drift warning; back-up camera; rear-backup bumper warning/braking, multiple interior lights; trunk light, window visor mirrors, multiple usb outlets, real seat cup holders, etc! All in a really good looking sedan. I firmly believe Nissan has mistakenly packed too many features in too low a price. Buy.
- Safety
- Technology
- Performance
- Interior
- Comfort
- Reliability
- Value
Super excited!!
Iv had this car for a day and I’m already in love with it! Literally the best thing ever. It’s so smooth on the roads!
- Safety
- Technology
- Performance
- Interior
- Comfort
- Reliability
- Value
Beautiful and Efficient
This car is very smooth on the road! My first Nissan and it is a true beautiful experience. I’m in love with this car!
- Safety
- Technology
- Performance
- Interior
- Comfort
- Reliability
- Value
Sponsored cars related to the Versa
Related 2020 Nissan Versa Sedan info
Shop used vehicles in your area
- Used Chevrolet Equinox 2017
- Used Toyota Tacoma 2016
- Used Tesla Model S 2017
- Used Nissan Armada 2018
- Used Nissan Rogue 2018
- Used Toyota RAV4 2015
- Used Mercedes-Benz G-Class 2015
- Used Toyota Camry 2017
- Used Jeep Wrangler 2016
- Used INFINITI G35
Popular new car reviews and ratings
- 2020 Dodge Grand Caravan
- 2020 Pathfinder
- Volkswagen Passat 2020
- 2021 Yukon
- GMC Terrain 2020
- Subaru WRX 2020
- 2019 Rolls-Royce Cullinan
- 2020 Lincoln Navigator
- 2020 Nissan GT-R
- Mercedes-Benz GLA-Class 2021
Vehicle rankings by type
- Best SUVs
- Best Sedans
- Best Hybrids
- Best Electric Cars
- Best Trucks
- Best Minivans
- Best Hatchbacks
- Best Convertibles
Other models to consider
- Honda Civic 2020
- 2020 Honda Accord
- 2021 Honda Pilot
- 2020 Honda Odyssey
- 2020 HR-V
- Honda Fit 2020
- Honda Civic 2019
- 2020 Insight
- 2020 Honda Accord Hybrid
- 2020 Clarity
Research Similar Vehicles
- Toyota RAV4 2020
- 2020 Grand Cherokee
- Jeep Wrangler 2020
- Kia Telluride 2021
- 2020 RX 350
- 2020 Volkswagen Tiguan
- 2020 Subaru Forester
- Mercedes-Benz G-Class 2020
- 2020 Outback
- Jeep Cherokee 2020