Used 2007 Nissan Versa Sedan Consumer Reviews

Versa has many problems! birdgirl999 , 05/12/2011 8 of 8 people found this review helpful I purchased a new, 2007 Nissan Versa in July 2007. One month later, I experienced trouble starting the car. It took at least 5 cranks at a few seconds each to get the engine to turn over. They replaced the fuel pump assembly six times between Aug 2007 and May 2011. I sent Nissan a letter and only received a voicemail response. I noticed the problem would occur on cold starts, after the car sat for at least a couple hours. And was more common during cold weather months. Nonetheless, a new car should not have problems like this! I've also had other problems - all the hubcaps have been replaced, as they fell off! Don't buy a Versa. Do some research and save your time and money. Report Abuse

CVT transmission gustavo valcarcel , 04/12/2016 1.8 S 4dr Sedan (1.8L 4cyl 6M) 8 of 10 people found this review helpful In less than 10 000 miles I have to replace the CVT Transmission 4 times and still the problem. Fuel economy is like any other full side car, I will go with TOYOTA. Technology Performance Comfort Reliability Value Report Abuse

This Car is OKAY.... adensmommie , 05/24/2009 3 of 3 people found this review helpful I was searching for a car for two weeks and came up on this 07' Versa...I test drove it(not having driven manual in awhile) and I liked the feel of the car. I also got a good deal on it too. After the first week, the car felt like it was gonna die on me when I would turned on the AC and it shook a lot. Also the engine is REALLY LOUD!!! I was in 6th gear at 3500 RPMS doing 70 MPH and the engine sounded even more loud. My 92' eclipse had better gas mileage than this car, I would need to fill my tank every week and I only work 10 minutes away from my house. I like the look of this car but not for gas mileage and for a manual vehicle. I am currently looking to trade this car in... Report Abuse

Great First Car sublex , 06/30/2011 3 of 3 people found this review helpful Bought this car for my high school-aged daughter in July 2007. It is approaching four years old and she has put only 25K miles on it. It has held up well to her abuse. The first year, she blew two tires running into curbs, bent one rim, and backed into another car at the grocery store. We did have problems losing hubcaps. After replacing two and losing two more, I decided to invest in a set of alloy wheels. Well worth the $350 investment not having to worry about those hubcaps anymore. Considering all this, the car has been to the dealer only for normal maintenance (except for the visit to the body shop). Although, the last few months, I've noticed the white paint is starting to yellow. Report Abuse