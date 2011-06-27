Estimated values
1994 Chevrolet Corvette 2dr Convertible with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$6,689
|$9,817
|$11,513
|Clean
|$5,937
|$8,737
|$10,253
|Average
|$4,434
|$6,578
|$7,732
|Rough
|$2,931
|$4,419
|$5,212
Estimated values
1994 Chevrolet Corvette 2dr Coupe with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$5,912
|$8,676
|$10,176
|Clean
|$5,248
|$7,722
|$9,062
|Average
|$3,919
|$5,814
|$6,835
|Rough
|$2,591
|$3,905
|$4,607
Estimated values
1994 Chevrolet Corvette ZR1 2dr Coupe with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$11,350
|$16,574
|$19,409
|Clean
|$10,075
|$14,751
|$17,284
|Average
|$7,524
|$11,106
|$13,035
|Rough
|$4,974
|$7,460
|$8,787