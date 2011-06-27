Used 2013 Nissan Titan Crew Cab Consumer Reviews
Since no one else has left a review
I have owned my 2013 Titan for almost 2 years now and have not had an issue. I have owned several full size trucks and to date this is my favorite. I put magna flow exhaust on it and is by far the best sounding note out of all the V8's I have owned. When we get snowstorms of 12 plus inches and the roads are not cleared the ol girl plows through it with ease. I plan on driving her until she just can't get down the road safely anymore which I hope is another 15 + years. I know of the few things that tend to fail such as exhaust manifolds and wheel seals but from all the research I have done and continue to monitor the engine and transmission are solid, which is the main reason for purchase.
2013 Nissan Titan
Excellent ride and comfort. Plenty of engine power, that makes it a little gas thirsty. ( it is a truck). Awesome interior space. Commanding view of the round and surroundings. Great value for money.
Overall great find
I have owned every truck less a Dodge and traded them all in within 30 months less two! I liked my Chevy 2500 HD the most. However, my 2013 Nissan SV 4 x 4 crew cab V8 truly have proven to be a great find. Excelleration is fantastic as is the exhuast thush. Gas Millage average 15.2 but I am a little heavy on the pedal and it is a truck. I use all synthetic lubricants and stay well ahead of the recommended scheduled maintenance so honestly I have had NO Trouble thus far. My Millage is low at 34k and that is a factor of course. I am tall and not the finest guy and the interior room is the best of all the trucks I owned. There are two concerns I have with this truck resale value is low, and sometimes the truck shifts hard into overdrive. The dealer said there is nothing wrong and it's been checked twice and all fluids were changed at24k. It just did it this weekend on a grade at 50mph. I think it's worth mentioning.
