Used 2010 Nissan Titan Crew Cab Consumer Reviews

More about the 2010 Titan
4.9
32 reviews
Great Truck!

glueking, 08/10/2013
24 of 26 people found this review helpful

This truck just turned 100,000 miles. It remains tight & holds the road as well as the day I drove it off the lot. It's never been in the shop for any repairs - only routine maintenance. Quiet, smooth, and outstanding reliability & performance of any truck I've owned (2009 GMC Sierra, 2002 Chevy Silverado). If you're in the market for a pre-owned truck, consider the 2010 Titan.

2 neighbor's F-150's in the "Bone Yard"!!

swolfe44, 03/07/2011
24 of 27 people found this review helpful

Bought a new 2004 Titan the same day my neighbor bought a new 2004 F-150. 3 years (80k miles) later his F-150 was falling apart, so he traded it on a 2007 F-150?? Here we were in 2010, 3 years later, his 07 F-150 has 92,000 miles on it and it's just blown the tranny--He traded it, again-on another F-150...some people never learn!! My 2004 Titan had 378,000 miles on it when I decided to trade it on a new 2010. I thought about keeping it to see if I could put a 3rd F-150 in the "Boneyard", but I've made made neighbor feel bad enough already ;o)

Watchout Blue Oval and Bow Tie

rdstoy, 07/09/2011
13 of 15 people found this review helpful

My last few trucks have been Ford F-150's but with the spark plug issues plaguing 5.4L Triton I decided to look elsewhere. Tried Chevrolet and was not impressed, Dodge was not considered, Toyota too pricy. One of my friends talked me into trying the Titan and I was very impressed with performance, fit and finish and comfort of the Titan. Found a 2010 LE with less than 10,000 miles and thus far it is everything I expected and more. My first trip, about 300 miles round trip, got about 19 MPG with the A/C running the entire time. Not bad for a four wheel drive truck.

Not for the Faint of Heart

Dare To Compare, 11/03/2009
4 of 4 people found this review helpful

This is my second Titan, Just drive one. The Titan started the trend and years later builders are still trying to catch up. Did i mention thousands less. In a thousand words or less i could not even begin to tell you how happy I am with the Nissan Titan.

Good Purchase

Dave, 08/30/2010
4 of 4 people found this review helpful

I love my Nissan Titan! And, with the poor economy, I got it for a great price. I've had my Titan for almost a year & have no rattles or other noises. The crew cab is very roomy. Don't believe everything you read or hear about the mileage. I have a tow package & 4WD, but get 19-20 MPG if I keep it at 65 MPH on the freeway. I pulled a lightly loaded trailer on the freeway and got 16 MPG.

