Used 2010 Nissan Titan Crew Cab Consumer Reviews
Great Truck!
This truck just turned 100,000 miles. It remains tight & holds the road as well as the day I drove it off the lot. It's never been in the shop for any repairs - only routine maintenance. Quiet, smooth, and outstanding reliability & performance of any truck I've owned (2009 GMC Sierra, 2002 Chevy Silverado). If you're in the market for a pre-owned truck, consider the 2010 Titan.
2 neighbor's F-150's in the "Bone Yard"!!
Bought a new 2004 Titan the same day my neighbor bought a new 2004 F-150. 3 years (80k miles) later his F-150 was falling apart, so he traded it on a 2007 F-150?? Here we were in 2010, 3 years later, his 07 F-150 has 92,000 miles on it and it's just blown the tranny--He traded it, again-on another F-150...some people never learn!! My 2004 Titan had 378,000 miles on it when I decided to trade it on a new 2010. I thought about keeping it to see if I could put a 3rd F-150 in the "Boneyard", but I've made made neighbor feel bad enough already ;o)
Watchout Blue Oval and Bow Tie
My last few trucks have been Ford F-150's but with the spark plug issues plaguing 5.4L Triton I decided to look elsewhere. Tried Chevrolet and was not impressed, Dodge was not considered, Toyota too pricy. One of my friends talked me into trying the Titan and I was very impressed with performance, fit and finish and comfort of the Titan. Found a 2010 LE with less than 10,000 miles and thus far it is everything I expected and more. My first trip, about 300 miles round trip, got about 19 MPG with the A/C running the entire time. Not bad for a four wheel drive truck.
Not for the Faint of Heart
This is my second Titan, Just drive one. The Titan started the trend and years later builders are still trying to catch up. Did i mention thousands less. In a thousand words or less i could not even begin to tell you how happy I am with the Nissan Titan.
Good Purchase
I love my Nissan Titan! And, with the poor economy, I got it for a great price. I've had my Titan for almost a year & have no rattles or other noises. The crew cab is very roomy. Don't believe everything you read or hear about the mileage. I have a tow package & 4WD, but get 19-20 MPG if I keep it at 65 MPH on the freeway. I pulled a lightly loaded trailer on the freeway and got 16 MPG.
