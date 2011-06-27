Used 2009 Nissan Titan Consumer Reviews

Still best truck out there ah7771 , 04/23/2010 7 of 7 people found this review helpful My 2nd Titan. I have the fully loaded LE with navigation. I compared it to the Tundra which I drove immediately beforehand and even though the Tundra is a newer model and has more hp, the Titan just feels faster and the interior is more luxurious. I compared it to a top-of-the line Tundra. Report Abuse

Great for towing trailers postal32927 , 10/24/2009 7 of 8 people found this review helpful My son has a 08 with 45,000 miles no problems he pulls a 8 ft trailer. I bought the 09 with the $10,000 off program and love the truck. I got the tow package with it I use the truck to pull a 14 foot trailer with two ATV's over dirt roads with no problems. Gas mileage is not the best when towing getting about 12mpg but be really I'm towing about 3,000 pounds at 70 mph. I looked at other trucks and nothing was even close for the money. I was not going to spend another $7,000 to $8,000 for the same truck from Ford or Chevy. I rented a 09 Ford F150 XLT for a day to check it out. What a joke, The XLT package was not even close to the Titan SE and the ride was hard and uneven.

Waited 7 years to write this... Scott , 12/06/2015 SE 4dr Crew Cab 4WD LB (5.6L 8cyl 5A) 17 of 23 people found this review helpful One thing you'll notice is all the positive reviews of this truck were written within a year of owning it. I waited 7 years. I can tell you for certain that the Nissan Titan is one giant money pit. It will have problems and Nissan will not support you. I will never own another Nissan. Power windows, stereo, brakes, and rotors will fail/warp and you will spend tons trying to fix these issues. Not to mention the squeaks, whines and rattles that Nissan will not be able to pinpoint or fix. Driving this truck is akin to what it might be like to drive a freight train. Or... driving a really nice looking freight train. I only had 72,000 miles on it when I ditched it and I was going on my 4th set of tires. Good tires. Is this a problem? Nope. Not according to Nissan. They say it's totally normal. They say the truck is so powerful (it is) that it eats tires. Truthfully- this truck has far more power than a Ford or Chevy fan would care to admit, but that doesn't make it worth owning. Don't buy a Titan. I upgraded to a Limited Tundra and I won't look back. Safety Technology Performance Interior Comfort Reliability Value

Great Power, Weak MPG Bill , 05/06/2010 7 of 9 people found this review helpful I purchased this titan used with 15,000 miles. Very good value and a tough looking truck. Very comfortable and drives well. I am experimenting with gas mileage. I tried e85 flex fuel and just finished that tank getting 11 mpg city. I have gone back to gasoline hoping for better results. I also have ordered a bed cover hoping that will add some mpg. Overall very happy with the truck, its comfort and power.